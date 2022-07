A controversial gas station project near the Hunters Glen subdivision will move ahead after city leaders recently announced they couldn’t stop it. “After exploring and exhausting various potential resolutions regarding the development of a new gas station at Independence Boulevard and Grand Park Drive (ranging from private owner-required deed restrictions to land purchase), the city of Missouri City administration and city council must announce that the development of the gas station on privately owned land will continue to move forward as planned by the developer and landowner,” according to a city news release.

3 DAYS AGO