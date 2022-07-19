ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameran Eubanks Credits Craig Conover For Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Wedding

By Angie G
 1 day ago
All roads lead back to Bravo. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot over the weekend in a surprise Vegas ceremony. And to think, this is all thanks to the desperately messy cast of Southern Charm!

During the Season 7 reunion Craig Conover dropped a bomb in an attempt to drag his smarmy buddy’s ex-girlfriend, Madison LeCroy through the mud. Craig accused Madison of sleeping with a married MLB star. Madison bucked back and insisted Craigy say names. Later, Danni Baird confrimed Madison’s “FaceTime relationship” with none other than Alex Rodriguez. Can we get some cameras around here?

According to Shep Rose, there were cameras filming when Madion had discussed her low-key relationship with ARod, but thanks to some NDAs, we weren’t given the footage. To no avail, ARod did his best to deny he has anything going on with the Southern Charmer. He later split with his long-time fiance Jeninifer Lopez. And the rest is history.

JLo, who has stayed unbothered through it all, posted a statement following the wedding event of the weekend. She wrote, “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance. a new wonderful family of five amaing children and a life that we have bever had more reason to look forward to. Sick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best things- and worth waiting for.”

Cameron Eubanks commented on the statement with a cheeky, “JLo you forgot to thank Craig.” @commentsbybravo noted the post and added, “Greatest butterfly effect” as their caption.

Madison once claimed that she would share her side of the story if she was able to return to Southern Charm in Season 8. “I’m happy to tell my story,” she said. “If I’m asked the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I will say this — the reason why I’m not bothered is because I’m innocent in that sense.” Well. We’re a few episodes in to the season already, and there is nary an A-List name-drop in sight.

TELL US – IS IT TIME FOR THE SOUTHERN CHARM CAST TO MOVE ON FROM THE A-LIST DRAMA? DID JLO REGISTER FOR ANY OF CRAIG’S PILLOWS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

