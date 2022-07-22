ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get the Stray safe code in The Slums

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

The Stray safe code is likely to be the first puzzle you discover in the game, as it's found in The Slums area. This safe with a Mysterious Password digicode attached is tucked away down an alley, and if you want to convert this into those important unlocking digits to get hold of the reward contained within then you'll need to meet someone who can decipher it for you. As all you get from the robot population are vague hints about how to proceed, we're here to explain how to read the Safe's Mysterious Password and get the Stray safe code.

Note that each step of this process is independent, so if you'd rather just skip ahead then you can immediately enter the Stray safe code to open it, and the Mysterious Password item will simply disappear from your inventory.

Where to find the Stray safe in The Slums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XR6wC_0gkoqDAs00

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Once you've arrived in The Slums and have spoken to the Guardian, face the garage full of meditating robots and then go left down the stairs. Head past Morusque the musician, then look in the alleyway to the left of the shutter blocking the entrance to the sewers. Here you'll find the Stray safe code attached to the unit, but when you examine the Safe's Mysterious Password item you'll see it says "follows the numbers" then a binary code that you can't decipher. Don't overlook one of the Stray energy drink locations from the vending machine opposite this alley, as they're important for unlocking collectibles.

Show the Safe's Mysterious Password item to any of the robots around town and they'll tell you that it's a very old binary code and only a real geek can read this, so as with the Stray Notebooks you'll need to find a specific person who fits the bill to process it and reveal its meaning.

How to read the Safe's Mysterious Password in Stray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6LEH_0gkoqDAs00

(Image: © Annapurna Interactive)

The geek who can read the Safe's Mysterious Password is inside Elliot Programming, and you can find this building by translating the signs around The Slums or following the one with strings of binary code on it. When you reach to entrance to Elliot Programming, marked with more binary code, use the interact prompt to perform a Stray Scratch the door and after a brief period of 'knocking' you'll be allowed in. Head upstairs and meet Elliot then show him the Safe's Mysterious Password item, which he will quickly decode as reading "DUFER BAR" – if you find he's shaking and unable to work you may need to use the Stray Poncho first.

How to get the Stray safe code

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uujU7_0gkoqDAs00

(Image: © Annapurna Interactive)

Armed with the decoded password, head to the nearby bar with the luminous red signs – when you exit Elliot Programming via the window you'll see it straight ahead of you. Inside you'll find a DUFER BAR neon sign at the end of the bar, so hop up next to it then interact with the picture hanging above. That will shortly fall off the wall, revealing the Stray safe code written behind it: 1283 . Make sure you collect one of the Stray Memories while you're in this building by scanning the bowl of food on the table at the top of the stairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Oh7j_0gkoqDAs00

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Now all you need to do is return to the device in the alleyway and enter the Stray safe code 1283 , the mysterious password that opens the digicode. Your reward is discovering one of the eight Stray Sheet Music locations , so hand that over to Morusque and you'll get to hear him perform another of his tunes, as well as moving one step closer to being able to collect all Badges in Stray by adding the Music pin to your set.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

I played Stray in a cat cafe and it was purrfect

Meow Parlour and Annapurna set up a PS5 and let us play Stray amongst adoptable cats. Zazu doesn't want me to play Stray. The adoptable kitten with an impossibly cute mustache climbs into my lap and falls asleep the moment I sit down at Meow Parlour (opens in new tab), a cat cafe in NYC's Lower East Side. For this past weekend only, Annapurna Interactive and Meow Parlour let people sign up to play Stray in a cat cafe filled with adoptable kittens. Yes, it's as chaotic and adorable as you'd expect, but it was also a reminder of just how incredibly realistic Stray's protagonist is.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Slums#Binary Code#Scanning#The Geek#Video Game#The Slums Lrb Image#Guardian
GamesRadar

Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event start time, Hisuian Braviary Counters and more

The new Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event will see more Hisuian forms arriving in Pokemon Go from Pokemon Legends Arceus. Trainers already have access to Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode but the other past species are ready to arrive in Pokemon Go. For a week, trainers will be able to obtain a handful of new Pokemon species to add to their collection and this guide will help them make the most of the Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries event. The Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokemon Go begins Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Tuesday, August 2 at 8 p.m. local time.  In that time, trainers will be treated with wild encounters of Pokemon found in the Hisui region including Zubat, Ponyta, Onix, HIsuian Voltorb, Tangela, Eevee, Porygon, Aipom, Hisuian Qwilfish, Wurmple, Kriketot, Buizel, Drifloon, Bronzor and Croagunk.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy