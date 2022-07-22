Where to find Stray Sheet Music for Morusque

Stray Sheet Music is the main collectible item available in The Slums region, and you'll need to track down eight of them to help Morusque, the local musician, get his groove back and learn some new songs to perform. These elusive music sheets will increase his repertoire from a starting point of zero, and for each one you return to the street busker you'll be treated a musical rendition. Finding and delivering all of them will also unlock the Meowlody trophy, and we're here to help you on this side quest with all of the Stray Sheet Music locations in The Slums.

Stray Sheet Music 1/8 - Petite Valse

Head all the way up to Momo's home at the top of The Slums, then once you're inside go through the barred doors into the side room and climb on top of the boxes to reach the sheet music on a shelf. You can also officially kick off the Slums Notebooks in Stray quest by taking to Momo while you're here.

Stray Sheet Music 2/8 - Ballad Of The Lonely Robot

Climb up to the small balcony with a table and chair overlooking the main area, to the right of the yellow lit window above the bar. Once there, grab the sheet music from on top of the table.

Stray Sheet Music 3/8 - Untitled

Get inside Elliot Programming by following the binary code signposts to the doorway, then carry out a Stray Scratch on it to be let in. Once you're through the door, go straight ahead and grab the sheet music from the left side of the large portrait. You'll also find one of the Stray Memories up the stairs, by checking out the plants.

Stray Sheet Music 4/8 - The Way You Compute Tonight

You need to buy this sheet music from The Market Place seller Azooz for one energy drink can. You can get an energy drink can from the vending machine opposite Morusque, though there are three other Stray vending machine locations and you'll need cans from all four to unlock one of the B-12 memories from Azooz as well as the music sheet:

In the side alleyway from where you entered the area, next to the graffiti that reads RIP HUMANS

On a balcony above Rozey, the robot sat in a narrow alley watching TV

On the rooftop directly below the area near the library where you can sit on the sofa and change the TV channels

Once you have an energy drink can, head past the Guardian and down the steps to find Azooz at The Market Place. Inspect the music sheet, then show the energy drink can to make the purchase. It's worth taking the time to also collect the Electric Cable, as you'll need it to get the Stray Poncho item which is essential for later progress.

Stray Sheet Music 5/8 - Tomorrows

Inside the bar, go to the upstairs area and then look on the middle table to the side for another piece of sheet music.

Stray Sheet Music 6/8 - Cool Down

Climb up the rooftops above the bar, to reach the window with yellow lighting and a glowing lantern hanging next to it. Inside the building, go through one of the holes in the door to reach the bedroom then check the shelves to the right of the bed.

Stray Sheet Music 7/8 - Mildly Important Information

Make your way up to the rooftops above the alleyway you entered the area from and look for a string of yellow lights hanging over a sofa and TV – there's a separate trophy to be earned here by flicking through all of the channels using the remote. Beyond that is a balcony with a blue light leading into the library, and inside you'll find this sheet music on the piano.

Stray Sheet Music 8/8 - Unreadable Sheet Music

The final piece of sheet music is inside the safe at the end of the alleyway beyond Morusque, requiring the Stray safe code to open it. There's a whole process to finding that code and getting it open which we've covered in our separate walkthrough, but you can bypass it completely by typing in 1283 .

Congratulations, you've found all eight Stray Sheet Music collectibles! Return them to Morusque to hear them being played, and you'll also earn the Music entry in the Stray Badges collection once you've delivered them all.

