ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How Instagram Is Changing Bollywood Music

By Gita Jackson
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were online for even five minutes in the last three months, you couldn’t have avoided the catchy, rhythmic, melodious teaser of the highly-anticipated song, “Kesariya” from the highly-anticipated film Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Released on April 13, 2022, it soon became one of...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

HyunA shares teaser for vibrant new ‘Nabillera’ music video

K-pop soloist HyunA has unveiled a cheeky new music video teaser for her upcoming single ‘Nabillera’. In the vibrant Y2K-inspired visual, the singer-rapper is surrounded by butterflies as she shows off colourful outfits and confident poses. “Me so fly, like a butterfly,” she declares boldly, shedding her jacket. The song’s title – written in Korean as ‘나빌레라’ – is a native Korean phrase from an old poem titled The Nun’s Dance, which roughly translates to “like a butterfly” in English.
THEATER & DANCE
Vice

Getting Real With Korea’s Up-and-Coming Rapper, CAMO

In 2020, South Korean rapper CAMO released hip-hop party anthem “Life is Wet” without any expectations. Today, its music video has over 12 million views on YouTube. A month from now, she’ll be going on her first North American tour, jumping from Los Angeles to Calgary to perform some of her famous bilingual tunes.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abhay Sharma
Person
Shankar Mahadevan
Person
Adnan Sami
Person
Vishal Bhardwaj
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Bollywood Music#Music Industry#Good Music#Smart Phone#Brahm Stra Part#Marathi#Rege
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Speaks Out After ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Lisa Marie Presley celebrated the soundtrack of the Elvis Presley movie. The album, on Wednesday, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. On Wednesday night, Elvis’ only child posted the Billboard news. And she wrote: “The soundtrack for the Elvis movie is #1! It’s full of epic songs with epic and incredible artists that I am a huge fan of. Congrats to all of you and to Dave Cobb for producing it. Much Love~LMP”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GQMagazine

Toro y Moi on Embracing His Filipino Culture With His New Album and Working With Eric Andre

Chaz Bear is a rare breed. Or perhaps more accurately, an endangered species. The 35-year-old singer, songwriter, and visual artist is one of the last surviving elements of the late-aughts indie-blog era. When his breakout single, “Blessa,” arrived in October of 2009, Obama had yet to go gray, Netflix was mailing DVDs, and people were still using musical labels like “Chillwave.” But Bear has outlived those halcyon days and, through his chameleonic output as Toro y Moi, he has evolved into one of the most prolific and polyphonic pop musicians working today. In addition to his own albums, which run the gamut from electronic, ambient, and synthpop to more analog house and funk, Bear has collaborated with everyone from Travis Scott and Tyler the Creator to Blood Orange and Haim.
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Women Who Rock’ Episode 2 Recap: ‘70s Hard Rock And Punk Finds Women Strapping On Guitars And Taking The Stage

Epix’s 4-part Women Who Rock documentary series shines a light on the ladies that helped make music history. Though they’ve been there from the start, female artists have battled sexism and industry indifference, despite creating timeless music and inspiring generations of listeners. This is the story of women as told by women, featuring an impressive array of female musicians and writers and covers all eras of popular music, from the roots of American popular music through the advent of rock n’ roll and its numerous offshoots. Produced by the same team behind 2019’s Punk series, it premiered last Sunday with additional episodes airing through the end of the month.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

MONSTA X collaborate with producer Sam Feldt on new single ‘Late Night Feels’

MONSTA X have unveiled their collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt on ‘Late Night Feels’. On July 21, the K-pop group teamed up with Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’, which dropped alongside its accompanying video treatment. In the clip, a number of notable young stars, which include Leenda Dong, Brooke Monk, Alan Chikin Chow and more, transported to a magical world, defined by unadulterated joy and dance.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Let Me Eat the TikTok 'Pink Sauce'

When I first saw the phrase “TikTok Pink Sauce” (thanks to Desus Nice’s tweet about it being “the new variant”) my mind immediately went to the pink slime panic from 10 years ago. Maybe someone went viral cranking out fleshy processed meat? Or, I thought, perhaps someone finally ate some slime influencer’s ill-begotten products.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Top 55 EDM Love Songs of All Time

When you think of love songs, artists like Frank Sinatra, Etta James, The Beatles, Al Green and Dolly Parton are probably among the first that come to mind. Sure, it is country, pop and R&B that have seen most of the biggest hits under the everlasting theme — but “love songs” encompass much more than just sentimental ballads.
MUSIC
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
89K+
Followers
20K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy