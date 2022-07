Family is paramount, Mandy Moore highlighted. Protecting her unborn baby takes number one priority in her life right now. As she prepares to birth her second child, Mandy Moore elaborates on why she canceled her tour during her pregnancy. She elaborated her decision in so many words, from sharing how she was "foolish" to actually thought she could go on a tour and jump around with a baby on her belly and to saying she's scared now of doing anything like that.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO