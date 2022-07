Pearl Jam announced on Wednesday (July 20) that it is canceling that evening’s show in Vienna after frontman Eddie Vedder’s throat was damaged during a recent performance. “To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the rockers said in a statement posted to social media. “He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO