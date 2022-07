LAS VEGAS, Nev., -- Wyoming was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division last season. You saw how that worked out. The votes were tallied this week at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, and let's just say, the Cowboys are not a popular bet. Craig Bohl's squad was picked fifth in the Mountain Division, one slot below Colorado State and a rung above lowly New Mexico.

