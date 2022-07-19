ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Federal judge to decide on legality of handing out water, food to voters waiting in line at polls

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFHxZ_0gknFvxo00

ATLANTA — A federal court judge could soon decide if Georgia’s ban on passing out food and water to people waiting in voting lines is unconstitutional.

A hearing was held Monday to take up the issue.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Monday that Georgia’s Secretary of State is promising to defend that law all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The issue dates back to the June presidential 2020 primary. Channel 2 Action News was out at the Fanplex polling place in southeast Atlanta, where a line stretched around the block, and it was a sweltering day.

Elliot saw groups passing out water and snacks to voters and encouraging them to stay in line.

More than six months later, the Georgia Legislature passed the controversial Election Integrity Act, which, among other things, banned anyone from passing out food and water to anyone in voting lines.

Republican lawmakers worried that it ventured dangerously close to illegal electioneering and could be abused by certain groups who could use that loophole to campaign for their candidates.

Now, a coalition of voter advocacy groups is in federal court to ask a judge to declare the ban unconstitutional.

Hannah Gebresi-Lassie was at Monday’s hearing. She helped groups pass out water before.

“As far as the lines itself, we are very careful about that because no one wants to get into trouble trying to help somebody get water or food,” Gebresi-Lassie said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that he would defend that part of the law “all the way to the US Supreme Court if I have to. Here in Georgia we verify citizenship, require photo ID and ensure that voters are not bothered while they are in line to vote.”

Gebresi-Lassie insisted they were just trying to do the right thing on a hot summer day.

“We believe in serving the people. We believe in humanity. We believe in integrity, and that looks like being allowed to hand someone a bottle of water on a 98-degree day,” Gebresi-Lassie said.

We expect the judge will announce a decision on the case in the next few weeks.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mike Pence gets a standing ovation from Republican House members for counting the electoral college votes on January 6 and push former VP to run for President

Mike Pence's defiance of Donald Trump on January 6 earned him a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers at a meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas apparently praised Pence for continuing to count Electoral College votes to certify President Joe Biden's victory last year even after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in a bid to stop the process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy