(Brooten MN-) Officials believe distracted driving contributed to a crash in Stearns County Monday which shook up a Belgrade teen and her juvenile passenger. The sheriff's department says at 11:20 a.m. they got a call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 18 about 4 miles north of Brooten. They say 17-year-old Harley Roering was northbound on 17 when her car crossed the centerline and collided with a van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. It then entered the ditch and overturned. Roering and her juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the Glenwood Hospital to be checked out, and their relatives say they were not serious injured. Zaragoza was not hurt. The sheriff's department says they believe distracted driving was a contributing factor to the crash.

1 DAY AGO