CNBC just released their 'America's Top States' report and ranked Oklahoma as the 3rd worst place to live and work in the U.S. Like the old saying goes "opinions are like a**holes, everyone has one and they all stink!" Sure the Sooner State isn't perfect and we've got some work to do, but to be listed as the 3rd worst place to live in the country is more than a little insulting. Some may agree with this, others will disagree!

6 DAYS AGO