ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

[PHOTOS]: First Responders Battle Fire at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse

KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse on Monday afternoon. Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Youth Ranch Updates Community Following Massive Fire

It didn't take long for the massive plume of smoke to hit social media platforms all across the treasure valley on Monday, July 18th. An intense response from Boise Fire Department along with some frightening visuals on social media and from various points around town really sparked panic. We quickly...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Native Travels The Country With World Famous Monkey

Nampa native Kenny Petet has taken the road less traveled when choosing a profession. Or, in Kenny's case, sometimes the job chooses you. Kenny is in town this week performing at the Snake River Stampede. No, the long-time PRCA card holder is the sidekick to the world's smallest cowboy, Whiplash the Monkey.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Boise, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

Stop Flushing These Items Down the Toilet Immediately! [pics]

Toilet paper by nature is flushable. T-shirt remnants, kitty litter, and cooking grease are not. Back in 2022, the City of Nampa pleaded with its residents to stop flushing paper towels and napkins down the toilet. That same year, the City of Meridian devised their "four P's" plan that states pee, poop, (toilet) paper, and puke are toilet OG's, while all other miscellaneous items are threats.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise Fire Department#First Responders#Accident#Bear#Boise Firefighters
KIDO Talk Radio

LOOK! 6 Powerful Examples That Prove Anyone Can VRBO Their Home [mega-gallery]

Vacation Rental By Owner's/VRBO's aren't mutually exclusive with million-dollar, over-the-top properties. The reality is that hosting a cozy and comfortable vacation rental doesn't have to cost a fortune. These six charming Boise area vacation rentals prove anyone can VRBO their home for profit during hard economic times and beyond. If you're interesting in renting one of the properties, we're sure the hosts would appreciate your business! For your convenience, each image is linked to its original VRBO listing.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

And Now For The Worst Psychics in All of Idaho...

Are these the worst psychics in all of Idaho? Do you have an experience that beats these? Here are the worst reviews from Idaho psychics. We stumbled across some scathing reviews of Boise from former residents who no longer call the Treasure Valley home. What side of the bed did these people wake up on?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise City Council Abortion Vote Creates Conservative Backlash

The Idaho Republican Party has responded to the recent vote by the Boise City Council not to help enforce Idaho's Trigger law. The Boise City Council passed a resolution 3-2 that would not allow city resources be used to investigate or prosecute Idahoans who've helped or gotten an abortion. We've covered the story here.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Top Rated Hot Dogs in Boise

Sometimes you just need a satisfying hotdog or elevated version of one anyway. Boise is again and again coming up on the list of notable 'food' cities. The Treasure Valley is full of creative, delicious and satisfying eateries, restaurants and food trucks. Today though we focus on this particular food...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy