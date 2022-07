All Coronado Historical Association members in good standing are invited to attend the Annual Meeting and announcement of election results of Directors and Officers on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The Annual Meeting will be held in person in the CHA Lecture Hall at 1100 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA. Members who wish to attend must be current members in good standing and must RSVP by contacting CHA at (619) 435-7242 or info@coronadohistory.org.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO