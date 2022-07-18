ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[PHOTOS]: First Responders Battle Fire at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse

105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 4 days ago
A fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse on Monday afternoon. Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said...

Idaho State Journal

Large fire guts Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse

BOISE — More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a large fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse on Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze burned at the warehouse location at 5465 W. Irving St. in Boise. “As you can see, we had a pretty extensive fire here,” said Aaron Hummel, operations and EMS division chief for the Boise Fire Department, during a media briefing near the fire site. He...
Idaho State Journal

Search continues for Idaho man whose vehicle went into river

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers are searching for a man whose vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14. In a Facebook post Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Milt Alley went missing after his vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the...
BOISE COUNTY, ID
