$500,000 bond set for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder and leading police on multi-day chase

By Erika Craven
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 cash for a Bismarck man who led police on a multi-day pursuit. James Vann, 37, was arrested by Bismarck Police on Sunday...

