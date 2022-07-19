ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

"Florida is turning into an abortion destination state": Thousands seek abortions in Florida amid bans in neighboring states

By Manuel Bojorquez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNuAi_0gkm2Hx100

As states pass and revive legislation restricting abortion following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, many women are heading to Florida to have the procedure done.

Planned Parenthood facilities in Florida have taken in as many women seeking abortions as they could before the state's 15-week ban on the procedure went into effect this month, according to Dr. Samantha Deans, the associate medical director of Planned Parenthood of Southeast and North Florida

"We had to increase our staffing. We had to increase our appointments," Deans told CBS News.

The law was briefly blocked by a judge, but reinstated when the state appealed, adding to the confusion. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he is confident the contested new law will survive legal challenges.

"Our patients equally have been confused and, you know, devastated and struggling and panicked," Deans said, adding that they have had to turn women away. "Those are some of the hardest conversations that I have to have with patients."

Still, Florida's abortion law is less restrictive than those in neighboring states, meaning many women from out of state travel to Florida for the procedure.

Florida is on track to surpass last year's total of out-of-state abortions, which was nearly 4,900,

according to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. As of July 6, there have been 2,548 out-of-state women who have had an abortion.

Florida has the third highest abortion rate among states in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Florida is turning into an abortion destination state here in the South," Andrew Shirvell, founder of Florida Voice for the Unborn, told CBS News. "We need a total ban on abortions here."

Shirvell is calling on DeSantis to convene a special legislative session to further restrict access to the procedure. But after signing the 15-week ban into law in April, DeSantis has yet to provide specifics on what additional restrictions he'd support after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

It's fueling speculation that it's a political tight spot as he seeks reelection this year and eyes a potential run for president in 2024.

"I'm 100% confident that Florida will enact further abortion restrictions or bans. How far we go though is really up to the governor," Shirvell said.

Comments / 11

Pflanzsamen
2d ago

Good Abortions should be mandatory in red states after 1 child per couple.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
FLORIDA STATE
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Senator Rick Scott Challenges President Biden – “Wake Up or Resign” Over Record Inflation in the United States

Many Floridians are "delaying retirement or going back to work" he says. Following the announcement of inflation having hit a 40-year record rate of increase on July 13 - at a rate of 9.1% - Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott has challenged President Biden that he needs to "wake up or resign" when it comes to tackling the economic situation in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#North Florida#Abortions#The Supreme Court#Cbs News#Republican
Toby Hazlewood

‘Hair Discrimination’ Bill May Become Law in Florida Next Year – Democrat Confirms They Will Reintroduce ‘CROWN Act’

Should it be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle?. On July 11, a Florida Democratic Representative has confirmed that they will reintroduce a bill into the state's 2023 legislative season that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle. The bill was discussed by the Florida legislature this year, under SB1608 but it ultimately died in the Community Affairs Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
71K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy