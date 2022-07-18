ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox lose Chris Sale after injury, another series against New York Yankees | Locked on Red Sox

newscentermaine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox have had better weekends....

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
The Spun

Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Dustin Pedroia had a great reaction after watching Derek Jeter doc

Dustin Pedroia's body won't let him play professional baseball anymore -- but he hasn't lost his competitive fire. The former Boston Red Sox second baseman told WEEI's Rob Bradford he watched the first installment of "The Captain," ESPN's multi-part documentary on New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, earlier this week.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Red Sox identified Braves 1B Matt Olson's contract as comparison for All-Star 3B Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers will be hitting third for the American League Tuesday night in the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Like his fellow All-Star Boston Red Sox teammate Xander Bogaerts, Devers' future in Beantown is currently uncertain at best, despite the strong encouragement from fans and "Big Papi" David Ortiz alike that the organization needs to sign the duo to contract extensions.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Campbell
Person
Chris Sale
Yardbarker

Watch Mookie Betts and David Ortiz Laugh it Up at All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Weekend broadcast gave the fans a unique look at a more intimate side of players as they were mic'd up and speaking with the broadcasters while on the field of play as well as having Fox Sports sideline commentators. Mookie Betts, one of the Dodgers players who...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy