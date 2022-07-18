Red Sox lose Chris Sale after injury, another series against New York Yankees | Locked on Red Sox

David Ortiz can be one of the most powerful voices in sports broadcasting. David Ortiz is one of the most beloved Red Sox ever and an incredible asset to the organization. That’s why his voice is so important when it comes to the public campaigns for the Red Sox to re-sign Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Betts eventually received a 12-year, $365 million extension with Los Angeles. On Monday, National League slugger Juan Soto won the 2022 Home Run Derby, defeating Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final. Tonight, the MLB All-Star Game gets underway at 8 p.m. Rafael Devers will start at third base and...
If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
Dustin Pedroia played his entire career with the Boston Red Sox, but a New York Yankees documentary recently inspired a return to the cage. ESPN’s “The Captain” documentary chronicling the life and career of Derek Jeter premiered this week and Pedroia was among the viewers. Pedroia joined...
ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is in Los Angeles, where Dodgers star Mookie Betts is front and center. It's a painful sight for Red Sox fans who remain upset that the team wasn't able to work out an extension with Betts and ultimately traded him out west in 2020. Earlier...
Dustin Pedroia's body won't let him play professional baseball anymore -- but he hasn't lost his competitive fire. The former Boston Red Sox second baseman told WEEI's Rob Bradford he watched the first installment of "The Captain," ESPN's multi-part documentary on New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, earlier this week.
Rafael Devers will be hitting third for the American League Tuesday night in the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Like his fellow All-Star Boston Red Sox teammate Xander Bogaerts, Devers' future in Beantown is currently uncertain at best, despite the strong encouragement from fans and "Big Papi" David Ortiz alike that the organization needs to sign the duo to contract extensions.
The MLB All-Star Weekend broadcast gave the fans a unique look at a more intimate side of players as they were mic'd up and speaking with the broadcasters while on the field of play as well as having Fox Sports sideline commentators. Mookie Betts, one of the Dodgers players who...
