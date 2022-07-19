ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands of Sudan's Hausa protest after deadly clashes over land

By STRINGER, Sophie RAMIS, -
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfNRw_0gklQ8zF00
Sudan's Hausa people protest in Khartoum on July 19, demanding justice for comrades killed in a deadly land dispute with a rival ethnic group in the country's south /AFP

Thousands of Sudan's Hausa people protested in multiple cities Tuesday, demanding justice for dozens of comrades killed in a deadly land dispute with a rival ethnic group in the country's south.

The protests sparked by anger at the violence is the latest unrest to hit the northeast African nation, already reeling from months of mass demonstrations demanding the restoration of a transition to civilian rule following a military coup last year.

At least 79 people have been killed and 199 wounded since heavy fighting broke out last week between the Berti and Hausa groups in Blue Nile state, the health ministry says.

According to the United Nations, more than 17,000 people have been displaced by the fighting, with 14,000 "sheltering in three schools in al-Damazin", the state capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKB0C_0gklQ8zF00
Sudan's Hausa people protest in El-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, on July 19, demanding justice for comrades killed in the south of the country /AFP

While the army has been deployed in Blue Nile and the fighting there quashed, protests have since erupted in other states, with marches on the streets of the capital Khartoum, as well as in the key eastern cities of Gedaref, Kassala and Port Sudan.

On Tuesday, Hausa protesters in Khartoum held up signs demanding "justice for the Blue Nile martyrs" and "no to the murder of Hausas".

The Forces for Freedom and Change, the country's key civilian bloc ousted by last year's coup, called Tuesday for a "One Nation March" on July 24 "to denounce tribal clashes and stand in solidarity with the victims".

Fighting reportedly broke out on July 11 after Bertis rejected a Hausa request to create a "civil authority to supervise access to land", a prominent Hausa member told AFP on condition of anonymity.

But a senior Berti leader said the group was responding to a "violation" of their land by the Hausas.

In Sudan, deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock, access to water and grazing, especially in areas awash with weapons still struggling from the impact of decades of civil war.

- 'Revenge' -

Experts however say an October coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has stroked a resurgence in ethnic violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15O1jj_0gklQ8zF00
Sudan /AFP

In Gedaref, some 4,000 people marched chanting "Hausa are citizens too" and "revenge for the martyrs of the Blue Nile".

Some 500 people also blocked the highway in the town of Al-Showak in Gedaref state, eyewitness Saleh Abbas told AFP.

In El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, some 3,000 marched on the streets chanting "the Hausa will win", while in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea, thousands of Hausa gathered outside local government offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pw9qT_0gklQ8zF00
Deadly clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile state have prompted protests elsewhere condemning the killings: on Monday, a vehicle was torched amid demonstrations in the eastern city of Kassala /AFP

In Kassala, authorities have banned public gatherings after thousands of Hausa demonstrators "set government buildings and shops on fire", said Hussein Saleh, another witness.

Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries and mired in an economic crisis that has deepened since Burhan seized power last year, has seen only rare interludes of civilian rule since independence.

Blue Nile, where the fighting erupted last week, was a key battleground of rebels trying to topple former president Omar al-Bashir during Sudan's north-south civil war of 1983-2005, with fighting resuming again in 2011.

After enormous protests against his rule, the army ousted Bashir in 2019.

The following year, a civilian-military power-sharing government reached a peace deal with key rebel groups, including from Blue Nile as well as the war-ravaged western Darfur region.

Darfur has also seen a renewed spike in deadly violence in recent months.

Pro-democracy activists have accused Sudan's military and ex-rebel leaders who signed that peace deal of exacerbating ethnic tensions for political gain, claims they reject.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sudan's gold rush wreaks havoc on health

Sudanese mother Awadya Ahmed has long wondered why her youngest child Talab was born blind and unable to walk; now she suspects the piles of poisonous waste left by gold miners. "Since we saw these waste deposits appear, children have been born with deformities, and there have been still-births," Abdelaziz said, noting 22 children had been born in the village with deformities including blindness and brain damage.
HEALTH
AFP

Amnesty urges probe into 'horrific' ethnic massacre in Ethiopia

Amnesty International on Thursday called for an investigation into a massacre of more than 400 Amhara civilians in Ethiopia's Oromia region last month, citing eyewitnesses who blamed a local rebel group for the killings.   Ethiopian authorities have blamed the OLA for a number of massacres targeting Amharas, the country's second largest ethnic group after the Oromo.
AFRICA
International Business Times

Protesters Sombre After Wickremesinghe's Win In Sri Lanka, But Some Vow To Fight On

Sri Lanka's imposing presidential secretariat which was stormed by a sea of protesters in early July, forcing out then incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was almost deserted on Wednesday as his replacement was voted in. Parliament's selection of Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, as Sri Lanka's next president was a deep...
PROTESTS
AFP

Myanmar military landmine use amounts to war crimes: Amnesty

Myanmar junta troops are committing war crimes by laying landmines on a "massive scale" around villages where they are battling anti-coup fighters, rights campaign group Amnesty International said Wednesday. Its military has been repeatedly accused of atrocities and war crimes during decades of internal conflict.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Sudan#Military Power#Protest#African#The Health Ministry#The United Nations#Blue Nile
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - EU prepares for Russian gas cutoff - The European Commission urges EU members to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 percent over the coming months and to give it the powers to impose gas rationing in preparation for a winter without Russian gas, or with a much reduced supply.. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the West responded with sanctions, Russia has begun reducing its gas deliveries to EU members, including Germany, and in the case of Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark, halting them altogether.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Committing Humanity Crimes In Detention Centers, Including Arbitrary Executions, Infanticide: IBA Report

Kim Jong-un and other North Korean officials should be investigated for many human rights violation cases committed in the country's detention centers, according to an investigation concluded by the International Bar Association's (IBA) War Crimes Committee. What Happened: North Korea continued to commit ten of the eleven crimes against humanity...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia has lost 50,000 soldiers in Ukraine, U.K. military chief says

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed, the head of Britain’s armed forces says. But Admiral Tony Radakin told the...
MILITARY
AFP

US adds Vietnam, Cambodia, Macau to trafficking blacklist

The United States on Tuesday added Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei and Macau to a human trafficking blacklist that already counts Malaysia, alleging weak efforts to stop forced sex work or assist migrant laborers. In an annual report, the United States also added authoritarian-ruled Belarus to the blacklist and, in a rare criticism of a Western ally, put Bulgaria on a watchlist over concerns it is not taking trafficking seriously.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Malawi's struggle with deadly witchcraft violence

The calm air cloaking Lupembe, a sleepy village on the sandy shores of Lake Malawi, conceals a dark secret. - Survivor's tale - AFP this month visited Lupembe, which lies on a sandy shoreline of Lake Malawi near the border with Tanzania, some 550 kilometres (350 miles) north of Lilongwe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

71K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy