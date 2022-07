Gina Ann Frailly, 48 years of age passed away on July 16, 2022. She was born on January 2, 1974 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Floyd Central High School and Purdue University. Gina was a registered veterinary technician and a volunteer at Floyd County Animal Rescue League. She was a member of Edwardsville United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Frailly; grandfathers, Amos L. Bloyd, G.A. Frailly; grandmother, Patricia A. Richards.

FLOYD COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO