Look: This $7 Million Dollar House Is Worth Every Penny

North of the state’s capital city is Carmel, IN, a true gem whose miles of connected paths and trails make it one of the best places to live in the U.S. The Monon Trail, which begins in Carmel and travels through Westfield and Grand Park to Sheridan, gives residents a great place to run, bike or walk and links to many of the city’s local attractions. Fill your afternoons at one of the city’s various entertainment destinations, including Clay Terrace, an outdoor shopping oasis; the Arts & Design District, which is full of must-visit galleries, showrooms, restaurants and specialty shops; Midtown Plaza, an interactive play area with green spaces, games and swings; and much, much more. Also great about this city of nearly 100,000? The city is known for its safety rating, making it the perfect place for families. And when it comes to dining… let’s just say your taste buds will sing. The area boasts a slew of return-worthy coffee shops, breweries and restaurants.

