The California Department of Education has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to waive certain requirements pertaining to carryover eligibility in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Federal regulations indicate that eligibility for free or reduced-price meals (F/RP) remains in effect for the entire school year (SY) and for up to 30 days into the subsequent SY, or until a new eligibility determination is made in the current SY.

