Law Enforcement

USBP agents discover marijuana in luggage case

By Cesar G Rodriguez
SFGate
 4 days ago

A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle a luggage case containing marijuana through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Anselmo Nino III, 32, was charged with possess with the intent to distribute, attempt to possess with the...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Ex-police officer found guilty of damaging family’s property

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former police officer has been found guilty of damaging a family’s Halloween decorations outside their home west of Portland, Oregon, in 2020. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Steven Teets was found guilty of second-degree criminal mischief and sentenced to 24 months of probation, KOIN-TV reported.
PORTLAND, OR
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

FBI adds California slaying suspect to Top 10 fugitive list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI's “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said Wednesday. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Man pleads not guilty in 1982 killing of child in California

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — A 70-year-old Nevada man charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class was extradited Friday to California, where he entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, prosecutors said. Robert John Lanoue, who is a registered...
SEASIDE, CA
SFGate

Oakland police: Man assaults mom, attempts to kidnap child at bus stop

The Oakland Police Department is calling on the public to help find a man who allegedly made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon. Police shared images of the man who they said tried to take a 2-year-old child away from her mother at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. on July 19.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Cop who wrongfully arrested Black man gets probation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fired police sergeant in a Portland, Oregon, suburb has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete community service and cultural sensitivity training after pleading no contest to first-degree official misconduct for his role in the wrongful arrest of a Black man. Former West...
PORTLAND, OR
HeySoCal

Deputy exposed to fentanyl during Rosemead traffic stop

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was recovering Friday after apparently being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop in Rosemead. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Thursday at Strathmore and Garvey avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy was taken to a hospital...
ROSEMEAD, CA
SFGate

Oakland police offer $12,500 reward to identify suspects in delivery driver killing

An Oakland man who worked for a ride-hailing company was shot and killed in the Little Saigon neighborhood Sunday as he waited in his car to deliver a meal. Oakland police identified the deceased as Kon "Patrick" Fung, 52, whose shooting was captured on surveillance footage released on Tuesday. An award upwards of $12,500 is being offered to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Bank Robbery Wednesday

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue on a report of a bank robbery. Police said a man entered the bank and...
SANTA ROSA, CA

