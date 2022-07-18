Mets Take Texas SS Jett Williams with 14th Overall Pick in 2022 MLB Draft
The New York Mets drafted Jett Williams out of out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas with their second pick, 14th overall, in the first round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft on Sunday. Williams is a...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Friday night. Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent. Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors. Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer for the Orioles in the seventh inning off Aroldis Chapman that cut the margin to 7-6.
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after looking totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night. Mixing all of his pitches to near perfection, the Japanese superstar faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames, surrendering a double to Austin Riley leading off the second. Ohtani struck out 11, marking the fifth straight game in which he’s fanned double figures, and only went to three balls on two hitters. After throwing just 71 pitches — 53 of them for strikes — Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh.
