Who is donating to key races for WA Senate? Money could help flip control to GOP

With Washington state’s primary happening Aug. 2, many are watching state Senate districts that could flip parties in this upcoming election — and possibly change which party is in control.

Currently, Republican candidates in three of these districts have outraised all Democratic candidates in campaign funding, including an incumbent state senator, according to campaign information found on the Public Disclosure Commission’s website.

Many property developers, property managers, and real estate companies are funding multiple Republican campaigns against their Democratic opponents in key districts. Companies such as Premera Blue Cross and T-Mobile also have contributed to Republicans in these races.

In contrast, Democratic candidates have received most of their funding from smaller individual donations, as well as several unions and Washington state Tribes.

Here are some of the biggest contributors to Republican and Democratic candidates in three key district races.

Legislative District 26

Senate Majority Whip and Democratic incumbent Emily Randall is facing a competitive challenger in the 26th Legislative District with Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, making a bid for the seat. The district runs from Bremerton south to the end of the Key Peninsula.

According to the Public Disclosure Commission, Randall has so far raised $378,140 for her campaign, just barely trailing Young’s $378,780 in raised funds.

Republicans appear to be working hard in this district: The Kitsap County Republican Party and the Senate Republican Campaign Committee both made the highest donations of $50,000 each. The Washington State Republican Party has contributed an additional $10,000 to the campaign as well.

Property managers such as the Northwest Property Partners, Bay Breeze Apartments, and several self-employed property managers have each donated the maximum contribution of $1,000 to Young’s campaign.

Other contributors include Premera Blue Cross and the Trucking Action Committee, which have each donated $1,000 to the campaign. Young also has smaller contributions from several individuals, Gig Harbor businesses, and multiple construction companies in the Kitsap area.

Randall, on the other hand, has many more smaller donations from individuals. Washington State Democrats are listed as one of the highest donors to the campaign at $1,140. Several unions, such as SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, SEIU Local 925, and Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest, have each contributed at least $1,000.

Additionally, Randall has received campaign donations from the Nisqually Indian Tribe, Squaxin Island Tribe and the Suquamish Indian Tribe with $1,000 coming from each.

David Crissman, another Republican running in that district, has not raised any money for his campaign.

Legislative District 35

Two candidates are competing for the Senate position in the 35th Legislative District being vacated by longtime conservative Democrat Tim Sheldon. Sheldon, a registered Democrat who joined the Republican caucus about a decade ago, has primarily sided with Republican priorities while voting against Democratic ones.

The district covers all of Mason County, a chunk of northwestern Thurston County, and a small portion of Kitsap County.

Democrat Julianne Gale, a former teacher and union construction worker, has raised $97,902 so far in her campaign for Sheldon’s seat, while current House Rep. Drew MacEwen, R-Union, has raised $153,706.

Many of MacEwen’s largest campaign donations are individual, and many of his other maximum donations of $1,000 each come from groups such as the Washington Hospitality Association, Washington Liquor Store Association, and the Trucking Action Committee.

Premera Blue Cross, Amazon, Allstate, Boeing and T-Mobile have all donated $1,000 to MacEwen’s campaign.

A PAC called Protect America donated $1,000 to MacEwen’s campaign as well. The group’s website said the goal of the organization is to “stop the destruction of the Family, Protect our children, [and] push back on the liberal agenda.” So far MacEwen is the only candidate the PAC has donated to.

In contrast, Gale’s campaign is primarily funded by smaller donations, although groups such as the Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council, Win With Women PAC, and the Washington Education Association have each donated $1,000.

Notably, former Seattle Mayoral candidate Cary Moon also donated $150 to Gale’s campaign.

Legislative District 47

Bill Boyce, a Republican and Kent’s first Black city councilman, has so far brought in $177,343 in campaign funding for the 47th Legislative District seat, far-surpassing both of his Democratic opponents, Satwinder Kaur and Claudia Kauffman.

The district contains Auburn and Covington.

So far, his biggest contribution is from the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, which contributed $42,000 to Boyce’s campaign in June. The committee contributed $5,000 in December.

Many of Boyce’s biggest campaign contributions are from individual contributors at $1,000 a pop, but several real estate developers and real estate companies including Palladium Real Estate Services, Eagle Creek Land and Development and Landmark Development Group also have donated the maximum to Boyce’s campaign.

Premera Blue Cross and T-Mobile also donated $1,000 to his campaign.

Current Kent City Council member Kaur has raised $73,522, while former state Sen. Kauffman has raised $41,937.

Groups such as the Washington Federation of State Employees, Justice for All PAC, and SEIU 775 have each donated $1,000 to Kaur. Kaur also has several small donations from individuals and other groups such as the Washington State Democrats, SEIU Local 925 and the Puget Sound Pilot’s PAC.

Like Randall in the 26th district, Kauffman has received campaign donations from local tribes such as the Suquamish Indian Tribe, which also donated to Randall, as well as the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and the Nooksack Indian Tribe. Those Tribes as well as others have each donated $1,000 to Kauffman.

A majority of Kauffman’s donations came from smaller individual contributions.

The Senate seat is currently held by Kent Democrat Mona Das, who announced in March that she would not seek re-election. Das was first elected to her position in 2018 after barely defeating Republican incumbent Joe Fain with 50.8% of the vote to Fain’s 49.03%. Kauffman lost to Fain in 2010 for the Senate position.