Despite a myriad of injuries to star players, the Dodgers managed to come into the All-Star break a whopping 30 games above the .500 mark. They carry a 10-game lead over the Padres in the west, and they should also be getting some big names back into the mix pretty soon. The second–half is looking incredibly promising for Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO