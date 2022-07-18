Orange County Commissioner tells all in web series

The Osceola County Association of REALTORS has announced their endorsements for the upcoming 2022 Primary Election Endorsements. Each election cycle, the OSCAR Candidate Screening Task Force interviews local candidates to discuss their views on topics that concern the ease of access to homeownership and rights associated with ownership. As stated by the OSCAR in their recent news release, “the Association pays close attention to the political landscape, studying upcoming legislation, and interfacing with elected officials and candidates to have a dialogue on critical industry issues that affect homeowners and would-be homeowners. Each election cycle, our Candidate Screening Task Force interviews local candidates to discuss their views on topics that concern the ease of access to homeownership and rights associated with ownership.”

