ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County Commissioner tells all in web series

By Monika Knotts
yourcommunitypaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the age of information, it can be overwhelming trying to determine what is relevant to you. When Orange County District 5 Commissioner Emily Bonilla got elected to the position in 2016 with a background in marketing and media rather than politics, this was a problem she sought to...

www.yourcommunitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Orange County renters gather to call for a rent hike cap

Around three dozen Orange County residents gathered Thursday for a town hall to voice their thoughts on the need for a rent hike cap. About three dozen people attended a town hall to discuss a rent hike cap in Orange County Thursday. Several speakers spoke out in favor of a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Association of REALTORS announces its August 2022 Primary Election Endorsements

The Osceola County Association of REALTORS has announced their endorsements for the upcoming 2022 Primary Election Endorsements. Each election cycle, the OSCAR Candidate Screening Task Force interviews local candidates to discuss their views on topics that concern the ease of access to homeownership and rights associated with ownership. As stated by the OSCAR in their recent news release, “the Association pays close attention to the political landscape, studying upcoming legislation, and interfacing with elected officials and candidates to have a dialogue on critical industry issues that affect homeowners and would-be homeowners. Each election cycle, our Candidate Screening Task Force interviews local candidates to discuss their views on topics that concern the ease of access to homeownership and rights associated with ownership.”
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Ucf
daytonatimes.com

Girtman elected to FAC board

Barbara Girtman, District 1 representative and vice chair of the Volusia County Council, has been elected to a two-year term on the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Board of Directors. “I’m humbled and honored to be elected to this position, and I look forward to representing Volusia County’s interests and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Brawl Broke Out At Disney World

A video posted (and now deleted) on TikTok shows a brawl erupting at Disney World in Orlando. The now viral fight broke out Wednesday at Magic Kingdom in Disney World Orlando. A witness that spoke to Fox35 and recorded the video said, "I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that."
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
yourcommunitypaper.com

Global craftsmanship comes home to College Park

As a woodworker and artist, Greg Nunn nearly always measures twice and cuts once. The same level of planning and execution went into starting his custom furniture business after more than two decades in theme park construction. “The last 10 years of that was international theme parks,” Nunn said. “And...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

AdventHealth adds 2nd medical helicopter to meet growing population demand

ORLANDO, Fla. – Minutes matter in medical emergencies and as Central Florida’s population grows, AdventHealth’s flight rescue team said they’re getting more calls. The hospital is expanding its operations to meet the booming demand. The Flight 1 program offers ICU care in the air. “All of...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

New Citizens Academy to launch in August for residents of Sumter County

A new Citizens Academy program for Sumter County launches on Aug. 2. The program consists of five approximately four-hour presentations and tours of the various Sumter County agencies and departments. Residents can gain knowledge, information and insight into how the County operates. Tours include Animal Services, Public Works, Emergency Management, Fire and EMS, among others.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

OCPS announces more “A” schools

Fifty-six percent of Orange County Public Schools earned an “A” or “B” this year, according to the Florida Department of Education. The FDOE released recently the 2021-22 school and district grades. This is the first official letter grade release from the FDOE since the 2018-19 school year.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy