January 6 chairman Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID ahead of primetime hearing where Trump National security advisor who resigned during Capitol riot will testify

The House January 6 committee faced an unexpected road bump on Tuesday when its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Lawmakers still plan to go on with Thursday's primetime hearing, where two former White House aides are expected to testify, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press aide, are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity.

Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned immediately after the January 6, 2021 insurrection that interrupted the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over Donald Trump.

It's not clear if the committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, will gavel open the hearing in Thompson's place - or whether Thompson will participate virtually.

'While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing,' committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said in a statement.

'Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery.'

Thompson, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he was experiencing 'mild symptoms' and that his office would remain open while he isolates.

Thursday's two witnesses will add to the committee's narrative in its eighth and final hearing in this current series - though lawmakers are now suggesting that more may come down the road.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland told Axios more hearings are 'certainly a possibility,' a sentiment echoed by Thompson in light of tranches of new evidence uncovered by their investigation.

'It appears that we're going to have to do some additional public-facing efforts,' Thompson told reporters, indicating that the panel's full report will likely not be released by September as planned because 'we're just getting a significant amount of information we didn't have access to.'

And another 'hearing or two' could come around then, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday.

'This investigation is not winding down,' he said on CBS News' Face The Nation. 'This is the end of this kind of grouping. I fully expect when the report comes out, we may have a hearing or two around that.'

Matthew Pottinger (right), former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews (left), a former press aide, are expected to testify at Thursday's primetime January 6 committee hearing

The news comes after the Secret Service was subpoenaed by the committee to turn over texts that were deleted from January 5 to January 6.

The prime-time hearing will detail Trump's actions -or lack thereof - in the 187 minute window between when his supporters overwhelmed law enforcement to break into the Capitol and when he finally called them off.

Previous hearings have detailed chaos in the White House and aides and outsiders were begging the president to tell the rioters to leave.

But he waited more than three hours to do so, and there are still many unanswered questions about what exactly he was doing and saying as the violence unfolded.

When asked by the Associated Press, a spokesperson for the committee declined to comment. CNN was the first to report the identity of Thursday's witnesses.

Lawmakers on the nine-member panel have said the hearing will offer the most compelling evidence yet of Trump's 'dereliction of duty' that day, with witnesses detailing his failure to stem the angry mob.

'We have filled in the blanks,' Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a member of the House committee investigating the riot who will help lead Thursday's session, said Sunday. 'This is going to open people's eyes in a big way.'

Pictured: From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan George, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., staff counsel Candyce Phoenix, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., sit on the dais as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022

'The president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this timeframe,' he added.

Throughout its yearlong investigation, the panel has uncovered several details regarding what the former president was doing as a mob of rioters breached the Capitol complex.

Testimony and documents revealed that those closest to Trump, including his allies in Congress, Fox News anchors and even his own children, tried to persuade him to call off the mob or put out a statement calling for the rioters to go home.

At one point, according to testimony, Ivanka Trump went to her father to plead with him personally when those around him had failed to get through.

All those efforts were unsuccessful.

With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021 before his supporters stormed Capitol hill

Thursday's hearing will be the first in the prime-time slot since the June 9 debut that was viewed by an estimated 20 million people.

The hearing comes nearly one week after committee members received a closed briefing from the watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security after it was discovered that the Secret Service had deleted text messages sent and received around Jan. 6.

Shortly after, the committee subpoenaed the agency, seeking all relevant electronic communication from agents around the time of the attack. The deadline for the Secret Service to respond is Tuesday.

Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told The Associated Press on Monday that the Secret Service informed them it will turn over records within the requirements of the subpoena.

Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC

Anticipation is building ahead of Thursday's hearing, which panel members say will be the most specific to date in laying out and weaving together previously known details on how Trump's actions were at odds with his constitutional legal duty to stop the Jan. 6 riot.

Unlike members of the public who generally have no duty to take action to prevent a crime, the Constitution requires a president to 'take care that the laws be faithfully executed.'

'The commander in chief is the only person in the Constitution whose duty is explicitly laid out to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed,' Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va said. 'I look at it as a dereliction of duty. (Trump) didn't act. He had a duty to act.'

Luria said the hearing will highlight additional testimony from White House counsel Pat Cipollone and other witnesses, not yet seen before, 'who will add a lot of value and information to the events of that critical time on January 6.'

She cited Trump's inaction that day for more than three hours, along with a tweet that afternoon criticizing Vice President Mike Pence for lacking courage to contest Democrat Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election that may have served to egg on the mob.

'We will go through pretty much minute by minute during that time frame, from the time he left the stage at the Ellipse, came back to the White House, and really sat in the White House, in the dining room, with his advisers urging him continuously to take action, to take more action,' Luria said.

The hearing comes at a critical juncture point for the panel, which is racing to wrap up findings for a final report this fall.

US President Donald Trumps supporters are seen outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 6, 2021

The committee had originally expected at this point to be concluding much of its investigation with a final hearing but is now considering possible options for additional interviews and hearings, panel members said.

'This investigation is very much ongoing,' said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. 'The fact that a series of hearings is going to be concluded this Thursday doesn't mean that our investigation is over. It's very active, new witnesses are coming forward, additional information is coming forward.'

For instance, the committee took a rare step last week in issuing a subpoena to the Secret Service, an executive branch department.

That came after it received a closed briefing from the Homeland Security Department watchdog that the Secret Service had deleted texts from around Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The finding raised the startling prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on Trump's actions during the insurrection, particularly after earlier testimony about his confrontation with security as he tried to join supporters at the Capitol.

'That's what we have to get to the bottom of,' said Luria, regarding possibly missing texts. 'Where are these text messages? Can they be recovered? And we have subpoenaed them because they're legal records that we need to see for the committee.'

