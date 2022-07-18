This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer
By Paul Shea
WJON
3 days ago
The housing market is starting to cool off. Between inflation and rising interest rates to control inflation a dollar doesn't go as far, and it appears what was once a red hot market for selling homes has cooled down a bit. One area home I found...
The housing market is in a weird place right now, with interest rates going up, but that isn't stopping people from listing their homes for sale. One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.
Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
There are many great places to visit in Minnesota without having to drive too far away from the St. Cloud area. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Among the events and places to visit that Amy highlighted she talked about Clemens and Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud where the annual art fair is taking place starting today. The location also features a Sunday concert series called Music in the Gardens. The next show is this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of the main building will be taken down on Monday. The main building will start being demolished on Tuesday.
If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has sunk to another new historic low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 1.8 percent in June, which is a new record low since it has been tracked in 1976. Meanwhile, the...
From new concepts hitting the market—both local and national—to upgraded digs, the future looks bright for Twin Cities shopping. Here's the skinny. Good retail news for Uptown! Just two years after opening in Linden Hills, sustainable and sister-owned fashion boutique Les Sól has cozied into a new space on Lake (1614 W. Lake St.) across the street from another fave women's concept, Michael Pickart's Combine. Les Sól 2.0 boasts a similar vibe—with colorful wall art serving as the backdrop for racks and displays filled with indie and West Coast fashion brands and accessories, plus giftables for the cool, Gen-Z girl on your list. Psst: Word is another new fashion retailer is slated to move in next door (details still to come), helping to round out the block and kickstart the iconic 'hood's resurgence we've all been waiting for.
We have a winner! The bike route from St. Cloud to Moorhead has a new name. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the name of Minnesota’s new 188-mile bike route, and it is “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route.”. “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route” received 34 percent of the 3,655...
SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
ST. PAUL -- Gummies and chews will be added to Minnesota's medical cannabis program on August 1st. In preparation for the change, registered patients who are interested in these new products can make an appointment for a consultation with a medical cannabis dispensary pharmacist to get pre-approved to buy gummies and chews.
UNDATED -- A new report paints a grim picture for area livestock processors. The report’s authors interviewed 57 small-to-medium-scale meat processing facilities in the state. They found most processors are at capacity and struggling to hire more employees. In addition, only a third of business owners had thought about...
A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
If you're looking to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before summer slips away on us and you don't want to turn into one big bug bite, here's some good news from the Minnesota DNR. While just about all of us enjoy getting outside during our fleeting summer months...
UNDATED -- Smoke is in the air out in western Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the smoke is showing up on satellite imagery. This drifted down from Canada and will move south and east through the day. A MnDOT webcam on I-94 near Dilworth shows the hazy skies resulting...
MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota farm towns seem to have similar characteristics: a quaint main street, a tractor dealer, a baseball field. And in the case of Millerville -- a whole, lotta butter. The town's 120-year-old co-op creamery, which also includes a hardware store, groceries and a mechanic all in the...
Minnesota's Department of Labor has received more than 1,075,000 applications for the state's new $500 million frontline worker pay fund ahead of Friday's deadline. The big picture: Interest in the $750 bonus checks, meant to serve as a thank you for Minnesotans who worked in essential in-person roles in the early days of the pandemic, has far exceeded lawmakers' estimate for the population of qualified workers.
