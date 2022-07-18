Document: Traffic Fatality That Killed a 65-Year-Old Man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest, authorities said Friday.Daniel J. Palmer III of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital, a day after he was taken there following an evaluation by jail medical staff, the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, said in a news release.The statement didn't indicate a cause of death and a spokeswoman for Department of Health and Human Resources, which...

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO