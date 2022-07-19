ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 Chainz Made His City Proud At Birthday Bash ATL 2022

By Justin Thomas
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

We couldn’t do Birthday Bash ATL without having the city champ 2 Chainz pull up for a show-stopping performance!

Stepping out in a ‘fit that would’ve surely made Whitney Houston proud, the Dope Don’t Sell Itself emcee proved that even after 25 years in the game — can’t forget the Playaz Circle days! — the College Park legend still has more in store for us when it comes to his career.

Get a recap of how 2 Chainz lit up the Birthday Bash ATL stage below:

1. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RnQo_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

2. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvIYh_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

3. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiQPw_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

4. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBd7h_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

5. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtoaV_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

6. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqQqH_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

7. Godzilla at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diuY4_0gkj9Kv000

Godzilla in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

8. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTcON_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

9. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exxZO_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

10. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOqRW_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

11. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVZj8_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

12. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JzwP_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

13. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFWb3_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

14. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZcTW_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

15. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rvkO_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

16. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KUzH_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

17. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAuSN_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

18. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvFmJ_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

19. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ya2_0gkj9Kv000

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

Comments / 1

 

