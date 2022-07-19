We couldn’t do Birthday Bash ATL without having the city champ 2 Chainz pull up for a show-stopping performance!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stepping out in a ‘fit that would’ve surely made Whitney Houston proud, the Dope Don’t Sell Itself emcee proved that even after 25 years in the game — can’t forget the Playaz Circle days! — the College Park legend still has more in store for us when it comes to his career.

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

Get a recap of how 2 Chainz lit up the Birthday Bash ATL stage below:

HEAD TO THE BIRTHDAY BASH 2022 HOMEPAGE

2 Chainz Made His City Proud At Birthday Bash ATL 2022 was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

2. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

3. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

4. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

5. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

6. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

7. Godzilla at Birthday Bash 2022

Godzilla in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

8. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

9. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

10. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

11. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

12. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

13. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

14. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

15. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

16. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

17. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

18. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

19. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022