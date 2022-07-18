ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Omeretta The Great Chops It Up At Birthday Bash ATL

By Christopher Smith
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZ0FT_0gkj9HGp00
Source: Hot Spot ATL / HotSpotATL

Omeretta The Great had the entire city of Atlanta, Georgia buzzing over her smash hit “Sorry Not Sorry” from earlier this year, and she took a little time to explain the reasoning behind it this past weekend.

The rapper sat down for an interview with HOT 107.9 ATL before her set at the Birthday Bash ATL concert last Saturday (July 16th). She represented the city with an Atlanta Falcons jersey, although it was noted in fun by host Manni Supreme that it wasn’t a Michael Vick jersey. No time was wasted as Manni Supreme asked her directly about her thought process behind making “Sorry Not Sorry”, her single from February that wound up going viral and being the spark for debates about who truly was from Atlanta and what that entailed.

“People think I made it just to make people mad. But I just had to say it, ‘cause wasn’t nobody else gonna say it they was just letting it slide,” she said. “Sorry Not Sorry” is the biggest track to date for the Atlanta native, who’s been actively rhyming since 2017. The song’s success compelled Omeretta to drop a remix featuring Latto defining all that the Peach State has done for Hip-Hop. (Latto herself is actually from Clayton County, outside of Atlanta.)

The full lineup at Birthday Bash 2022, which was held at Georgia State University’s Parc Stadium also featured other standout rappers from the South, including 2Chainz, Trinidad James, Yo Gotti, Glorilla, CMG, Moneybagg Yo, Kali, Gucci Mane, Money Mu, NLE Choppa, Saucy Santana, Hunxho, Jacquees, and Nardo Wick among others. Gunna was supposed to appear, but was dropped from the lineup in light of his arrest. Kodak Black was also slated to perform, but was removed after his recent arrest on drug charges.

Check out the clip below.

Omeretta The Great Chops It Up At Birthday Bash ATL was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Nle Choppa
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Trinidad James
Person
Gunna
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Gucci Mane
The Morning Hustle

Jay Ellis Ties The Knot, Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman & More!

Lore’l is spilling all the tea! Lots of buzz worthy stories! First up actor Jay Ellis, most popularly know for his roles on The Game and Issa Rae’s hit show Insecure has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and mother of his child, Nina Senicar! Fans seemed surprised after he turned his comments off after the announcement. Ellis typically gets slack for dating outside of his race. What do you think?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Omeretta The Great Chops#Cmg
The Morning Hustle

Walk It Like He Talks It: Quavo Covers This Week’s Issue of GQ Hype

Every since his group Migos came into prominence in 2013, Quavo has been a staple in the rap game. The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer has amassed numerous Billboard hits with the group, on his own and on features over the years. The 31 year-old Atlanta, Georgia native has also dipped his nose into the fashion world. He has dropped two collections in collaboration with boohooMan that did extremely well amongst consumers. Now, the partial owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz (professional Indoor Football team) is looking to take over another lane.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Morning Hustle

Crank_That_Soulja_Boy.mp3? Twitter Responds To LimeWire’s Ad Announcing It’s Return

If you think back to music in the early 2000s, there’s absolutely no way you can forget LimeWire. Now it’s back!. The peer-to-peer file-sharing service gave users the ability to download and upload songs, videos and images, even if it wasn’t legal. After losing a legal battle with the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) over copyright infringement charges, LimeWire was shut down.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Morning Hustle

Why They Do That? Fans Flame DVSN’s Toxic ‘If I Get Caught’ Single, Want The Love & Begging Back

Dvsn released their highly anticipated new single “If I Get Caught,’ produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox and Nineteen85 on Thursday (July 21.) Right off the bat, fans couldn’t figure out why the group, who often deliver swoon-worthy ballads, would dive deep into the land of Future, Brent Faiyaz and other singers and rappers who make songs about “toxic” love.
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy