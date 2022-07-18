Omeretta The Great Chops It Up At Birthday Bash ATL

Source: Hot Spot ATL / HotSpotATL

Omeretta The Great had the entire city of Atlanta, Georgia buzzing over her smash hit “Sorry Not Sorry” from earlier this year, and she took a little time to explain the reasoning behind it this past weekend.

The rapper sat down for an interview with HOT 107.9 ATL before her set at the Birthday Bash ATL concert last Saturday (July 16th). She represented the city with an Atlanta Falcons jersey, although it was noted in fun by host Manni Supreme that it wasn’t a Michael Vick jersey. No time was wasted as Manni Supreme asked her directly about her thought process behind making “Sorry Not Sorry”, her single from February that wound up going viral and being the spark for debates about who truly was from Atlanta and what that entailed.

“People think I made it just to make people mad. But I just had to say it, ‘cause wasn’t nobody else gonna say it they was just letting it slide,” she said. “Sorry Not Sorry” is the biggest track to date for the Atlanta native, who’s been actively rhyming since 2017. The song’s success compelled Omeretta to drop a remix featuring Latto defining all that the Peach State has done for Hip-Hop. (Latto herself is actually from Clayton County, outside of Atlanta.)

The full lineup at Birthday Bash 2022, which was held at Georgia State University’s Parc Stadium also featured other standout rappers from the South, including 2Chainz, Trinidad James, Yo Gotti, Glorilla, CMG, Moneybagg Yo, Kali, Gucci Mane, Money Mu, NLE Choppa, Saucy Santana, Hunxho, Jacquees, and Nardo Wick among others. Gunna was supposed to appear, but was dropped from the lineup in light of his arrest. Kodak Black was also slated to perform, but was removed after his recent arrest on drug charges.

Check out the clip below.

