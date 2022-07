Jennifer Lopez is inspiring Hoda Kotb to keep her heart open and find love again. On Monday morning, Today’s fourth hour kicked off talking about J.Lo and Ben Affleck's intimate wedding ceremony over the weekend. As fans may know, the couple had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s that ended when they called off their engagement in 2004. Then during the coronavirus pandemic, the two rekindled their relationship. Following a second engagement in April, J.Lo and Ben secretly exchanged vows at a “little white wedding chapel.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO