Man wanted on homicide parole violation arrested after 100 mph chase through Houston ends in Katy

Deputies said they caught a man who had a parole violation for a homicide charge after a chase that spanned all the way from Houston to Katy overnight.

The high-speed chase across the city reached up to 100 mph, officials said.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Justin Dupree Tolliver, reportedly had an open parole violation warrant through the Texas Department of Public Safety for homicide.

Harris County Pct. 8 deputies did not elaborate on which specific homicide case the suspect is tied to.

The chase started on Houston's southeast side around 12:22 a.m. Tuesday when deputies reportedly tried to stop a white Buick Regal for speeding near the Gulf Freeway and Park Place Boulevard.

Tolliver, who deputies said was driving the Buick, didn't stop, and that's when the pursuit began.

Pct. 8 officials said Tolliver tossed a pistol out of the window of the vehicle at the SH-288 and Gulf Freeway interchange.

At one point, deputies said Tolliver drove off the roadway near the Cane Island exit of I-10 and went through a grassy median.

Houston police officers, who were assisting Pct. 8 with the chase, attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

When Pct. 8 deputies followed the suspect through the median, their patrol car became unstable, and the airbags on both sides deployed, officials said.

Two deputies were evaluated and treated for minor injuries as a result of the airbag deployment.

Law enforcement officers deployed spike strips on the freeway near Kirkwood, trying to stop the car.

Unfortunately, some innocent drivers ended up driving over them.

Radio traffic captured officers mentioning the suspect wanting to surrender.

"Our dispatch is saying he's going to want to pull over in a second. So we're going to see what we can do about it," one officer reported. "They got him at gunpoint. He's refusing to get out."

Eventually, Tolliver crashed into an Amazon delivery facility off I-10 in Katy, deputies said.

Video from the scene shows some damage to the glass on the building after the car jumped the curb and crashed into it.

After a brief standoff with HPD officers, Tolliver was taken into custody.

A female passenger in the car was handcuffed at the scene, but she was let go, deputies said. She will not face any criminal charges.

Investigators recovered the .380 pistol that Tolliver reportedly tossed from the window. Deputies said they also recovered numerous Xanax pills in the vehicle.

Tolliver is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. The District Attorney's office declined charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13