ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

HEAT ALERT: Temps to stay in 90s this week, heat advisory in effect

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wPgz_0gkisD6Q00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures will remain in the 90s this week, but it could feel like 100 degrees with the humidity.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory is in effect from 12-8p.m. Wednesday.

FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT - An official heat advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service from 12-8 p.m. Mostly sunny - highs around 94. Feeling like close to 100 degrees. Lows around 76.

THURSDAY: HEAT ALERT & WEATHER TO WATCH - An official heat advisory will likely be issued. Highs around 95. Feels like temps around 100 to 105 degrees at times during the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible after 2 p.m. and up to dinnertime. Overnight lows around 73.

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT - Sunny. Slightly lower humidity. Highs around 90 degrees. Lows near 72.

SATURDAY: HEAT ALERT -- Sun and clouds - stray shower or storm. Highs around 92. Lows around 72.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT- Sun and clouds - stray shower or storm. Highs around 90. Lows around 72.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly dry right now and back in the mid- to upper-80s.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5PdT_0gkisD6Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OYwb_0gkisD6Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjZcn_0gkisD6Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfZsS_0gkisD6Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgDhK_0gkisD6Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upM02_0gkisD6Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItQe3_0gkisD6Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEllQ_0gkisD6Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlN5o_0gkisD6Q00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
The US Sun

What is a red heat warning?

BRITS are used to changeable weather conditions - and at times can even experience serious heat. With a heatwave hitting much of the country in July 2022 the Met Office has issued a red heat warning. What is a red heat warning?. Brits have been heading out to enjoy the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy