HEAT ALERT: Temps to stay in 90s this week, heat advisory in effect

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures will remain in the 90s this week, but it could feel like 100 degrees with the humidity.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory is in effect from 12-8p.m. Wednesday.

FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT - An official heat advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service from 12-8 p.m. Mostly sunny - highs around 94. Feeling like close to 100 degrees. Lows around 76.

THURSDAY: HEAT ALERT & WEATHER TO WATCH - An official heat advisory will likely be issued. Highs around 95. Feels like temps around 100 to 105 degrees at times during the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible after 2 p.m. and up to dinnertime. Overnight lows around 73.

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT - Sunny. Slightly lower humidity. Highs around 90 degrees. Lows near 72.

SATURDAY: HEAT ALERT -- Sun and clouds - stray shower or storm. Highs around 92. Lows around 72.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT- Sun and clouds - stray shower or storm. Highs around 90. Lows around 72.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly dry right now and back in the mid- to upper-80s.

