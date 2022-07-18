ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, FL

WiLD on Beach Patrol at John’s Pass Presented By Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

By Darienne Bartsh
wild941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WiLD squad hits up John’s Pass over the weekend...

wild941.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Florida Mom Arrested 6-Year-Old Tests Positive Cocaine, Weed & Benzos

A Miami mother was arrested after her 6-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital and tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines!. Miami-Dade officers wrote in a report that, “The victim stated she ate her Lunchable and drank her juice and that made her ‘feel dizzy.’ and said ‘Mommy put me to sleep.’”
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Therapy Thursday: Lying About Hanging Out With Their Ex

We had a caller that was in desperate need of advice from The Freakshow! She recently got engaged to her boyfriend after dating for two years he completely ghosted her and she hadn’t heard from him in weeks. The other day out of no where he called yelling at her saying that she was cheating and lying to him.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Dover, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wild941.com

Tampa’s Best 8 Splash Pads To Cool Off This Summer

Have kids and need a fun place to cool down this summer? Look no further than this awesome list of the best splash pads in the Tampa Bay area. Here’s 8 spots you should check out with the family…. 1. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. 3. Julian B Lane Riverfront...
TAMPA, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Furniture Medic Can Make Kitchen Cabinets Look Like New

Furniture Medic by JFC Restorations owner Joe Rakocy says he can fix basically anything, but when it comes to wood, he is a specialist. At his Furniture Medic franchise based in Wesley Chapel, Rakocy and his team have tackled a number of big projects but repairing and restoring is the No. 1 goal.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Inside the Magic

Florida Flight Hits “Unexpected Turbulence” Sending 8 to Hospital

A flight out of Florida was diverted after it hit unexpected and severe turbulence. At least eight people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. According to ClickOrlando, an American Airlines plane headed to Nashville, Tennessee was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence when flying over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle. 56 people onboard were from Tampa, Florida.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pass Over#Swag
cltampa.com

A St. Pete artist is selling 'Rhonda Santis' stickers to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete woman challenges Florida’s unclaimed property law over $26

'(State law) effectively provides the State with an interest-free loan of unclaimed private property funds.'. Florida’s law regarding payouts of unclaimed property is unconstitutional, a St. Petersburg resident argued in a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court, because it doesn’t include interest payments accrued after the state receives the money.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SuncoastPost

Sad News from the Staff at Zoo Tampa

Very sad news from the staff at the Tampa Bay Zoo at Lowry Park. This is the post from their Facebook page earlier today. It is with a saddened and heavy heart that we share the loss of our 4-year-old male orangutan, Malu. Malu’s health began to decline earlier this month, and he started receiving medications immediately for his symptoms as he remained on 24-hour watch. A battery of ongoing tests, including an MRI, and ongoing consultations with veterinary specialists in the area, including neurologists, were unable to diagnose his condition.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy