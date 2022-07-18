ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Veterans Reminded to Call 988

By Jeff McMahon
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Last weekend, every phone system in America activated 988 as an emergency mental health number. Now,...

How the Town of Marty Got Its Name

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time in WJON's "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
District 742 Accepts Historic Donation

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 has approved a historic donation. At Wednesday’s meeting, District 742’s School Board unanimously agreed to accept a donation of three parcels of land adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The three parcels, with an appraised value of $975,000, were donated by JAZZZZ Holdings. In...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SJU Awarded Major Grant

COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. John’s School of Theology has picked up a major grant. The Lily Foundation’s ‘Pathways to Tomorrow’ Initiative has awarded the School of Theology A $5,000,000 grant to help develop a program to deliver the latest training and resources to churches nationwide, especially in rural areas.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

