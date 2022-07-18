Raleigh Honors 32nd Anniversary of ADA
Accessibility is a a key focus of the City of Raleigh. Signed into federal law in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), expanded opportunities for Americans with disabilities by reducing barriers, changing perceptions, and increasing opportunities for full participation and inclusion in community life. In honor of the 32nd anniversary of ADA, here are some highlights of the City's supporting efforts:
- Raleigh will host the Kennedy Center's Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability conference (LEAD) Aug. 1 through Aug. 5;
- Meeting ADA compliance and making information accessible in multiple ways has guided the design of the City of Raleigh website;
- Raleigh's Strategic Plan speaks to accessibility in all City services, with an emphasis on transit; and,
- Mayor Baldwin declared July 26 Americans with Disabilities Act Awareness Awareness Day in Raleigh.
