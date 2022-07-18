ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. – The Brown women's volleyball team earned the 2022 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award and was awarded Honor Roll distinction, finishing with a team GPA in the Top-20 percent of Division I women's volleyball program, the AVCA announced on Monday (July 18). The Bears continued their strong...

Women's Water Polo has all 25 student-athletes named ACWPC All-Academic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's water polo had all 25 student-athletes named to the 2022 ACWPC All-Academic Team, announced by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches. The Bears finished with the sixth-highest team GPA in the nation and led all teams in the nation with 14 players earning...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Men's Hockey Announces Eight Newcomers

Head Coach Brendan Whittet ’94 has announced the program’s eight-player incoming class, featuring seven incoming freshman and one transfer. “I am excited to announce the addition of our eight incoming recruits to the Brown Hockey Family,” said Whittet. “Each one of them comes with a history of excellence on the ice and in the classroom. They all bring elements of their game that will integrate seamlessly with our outstanding returning group.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island Interscholastic League Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Just in from the RI Interscholastic League – congrats to all the “Famers”!. The following distinguished athletes, coaches, officials and administrators will be inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League High School Athletic Hall of Fame-Class of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Ticket information will be made available in the coming weeks.
HIGH SCHOOL
Roll on over to Lighthouse Skatepark in Pawtucket

Looking for a fun new spot for people of all ages? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out Lighthouse Skatepark in Pawtucket. Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to meet the team and learn more. They have many events coming up including their One Year Anniversary party on July...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
Anthony J. DeCristoforo promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel

Riverside resident Anthony J. DeCristoforo has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve. Along with the promotion, he has been selected to lead the Interagency Partnering Directorate (J9) - Army Reserve Element (ARE) European Command, Devens MA. Anthony has served in the US Army for 26 years and has been a resident of East Providence for 25 years.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
Eye on RI: local music events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. FirstWorks Summer Beats Concerts: Flawless- Rhode Island’s own rap and hip-hop phenomenon is back to lay down the real talk at The People’s Park! From opening for Wu Tang, Ludacris and other giants, to his breakout TV performance as a finalist on the 2019 Netflix reality competition series, “Rhythm N’ Flow,” Flawless proves that many are manufactured, but few are born with it. You can take one look in his eyes and see that he is different.
NEWPORT, RI
Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Located in the heart of the Ocean State, the picturesque town of Warwick, RI, is just 12 miles south of downtown Providence. For area companies, proximity is a strong economic driver, with two-thirds of New England’s population accessible within a 75-mile radius. For locals, however, there’s no real reason to leave home. From retail to recreation, Warwick’s array of amenities coupled with a high-performing education system, quality health care and an engaged citizenry make this one of the best places to live in the U.S. And with a solid median income level relative to average residential real estate values, the rate of home ownership in Warwick sits at 71.5%, significantly higher than the U.S. average. When you add in a rich history and 39 miles of stunning coastline, it’s easy to see why this quaint Rhode Island town is the perfect place to put down roots.
WARWICK, RI
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 22-24)

Festivals, festivals, and more festivals… In what is expected to be the hottest weekend this summer, we’ve got some cool ideas for things to do around the state. Check out our “Six Picks Events” for the weekend of July 22-24. All Weekend: The Newport Folk Festival...
NEWPORT, RI
Bristol’s Unity Park is a Food, Coffee and Beer Lovers’ Haven

Bristol’s Unity Park is the hottest new drinking and dining destination in Rhode Island. What was previously known as Bristol Industrial Park proved to be one of the town’s biggest restoration and development projects. Developer Joseph Brito Jr. worked with the architectural firm JHL to complete the historic transformation of Unity Park into a home for twenty-two businesses that have produced more than 230 jobs. Some of the food and drink-based businesses include Pivotal Brewing, Brick Pizza, Borealis Coffee and Fieldstone Kombucha, and coming soon, Basil and Bunny will open a fast casual storefront serving plant-based cuisine, and we hear a distillery is in the works, too.
Extended Pool & Water Park Hours Thru Saturday

Due to the heat, the City has announced extended hours for the pools and splash pads. Water parks and pools will offer extended hours, 12pm – 7pm . . . through Saturday, July 23. For a full list of water park facilities and locations, visit the Recreation Department’s website. Dates are subject to be extended based upon additional weather updates made throughout the week.
PROVIDENCE, RI
What to Eat and Drink at the Best of Rhode Island Party

We’re all looking forward to celebrating nearly 400 Best of Rhode Island 2022 winners at tonight’s big party at Roger Williams Park Zoo. First-timers and party veterans may not know what to expect at this newer venue (as it is only the second time we’ve ever hosted a party there). Be sure to bring your tickets as you need them to enter the zoo (your lanyard is not a ticket!). The party is sold out and there are no tickets sold at the door whatsoever so all tickets must have been purchased in advance. We know it’s going to be hot and the party is outdoors, so there will be water stations in various locations, plus the zoo is setting up misters to help keep us cool.
NEWPORT, RI
Even Jay Leno Knows This is the Best Hot Dog in Rhode Island

He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.

