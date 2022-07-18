ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Slight Chance of Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- There is only a small chance (20 to 30%) for thunderstorms on Tuesday, but if storms do manage to form,...

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

UNDATED -- A slight shift in the pattern next week could allow for more seasonable temperatures. Currently, models indicate a trend for near normal temperatures across southern Minnesota, with probabilities leaning toward below normal across central and northern Minnesota. Here in St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Great Places to Explore in MN Without Driving Far

There are many great places to visit in Minnesota without having to drive too far away from the St. Cloud area. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Among the events and places to visit that Amy highlighted she talked about Clemens and Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud where the annual art fair is taking place starting today. The location also features a Sunday concert series called Music in the Gardens. The next show is this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State Butterfly Added to Endangered List

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Butterfly is now listed as endangered because of its fast dwindling population in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black monarch butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
New Attractions Announced for the Minnesota State Fair

We wrap up our summer in Minnesota with 12 days of non-stop fun at the Minnesota State Fair, and no matter how many times you have attended the event there is always something new to see and do. This year there are over 50 new vendors that will be selling everything from food to clothing to home goods. There are new rides to ride, new competitions to see, new shows being put on, and so much more. Here is a small taste of some of the new things that will be at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year:
MINNESOTA STATE
A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Stay in a Civil War Cabin Air BnB an Hour From St. Cloud

If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
For Sale ‘Mansion’ With Private Lake Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud

The housing market is in a weird place right now, with interest rates going up, but that isn't stopping people from listing their homes for sale. One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy. She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
