COVID-19 is resurgent in Idaho following the emergence of a highly contagious omicron subvariant. Active cases have been on an uptick nationally and in eastern Idaho this summer from the omicron BA.5 subvariant. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, more than 35% of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests returned positive from June 27 through July 9 in eastern Idaho, up from 1.2% from April 10 through April 16.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO