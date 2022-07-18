ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Missing Attorney Located Deceased In His Vehicle

By Townsquare Sedalia
 4 days ago
On Monday, detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department responded to Lake Regional Hospital where they located missing local attorney Brian Byrd’s black Lexus....

MSHP Arrests for July 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 68-year-old Pamela J. Price of Warsaw at 6:38 p.m. Monday in Benton County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. Price was taken to the Benton County Jail, where she was booked and released.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For July 22, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of July 16th, Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver in the 1000 block of West 10th Street. Witnesses provided updated locations as the suspect drove across town. Officers made contact with him at his address. The driver provided a breath sample that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Yeison Lopez Tello, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
SEDALIA, MO
Intoxicated Dancing Man Placed Into Protective Custody

On Tuesday night, Sedalia Police responded to the area of South Ohio Avenue and East 4th Street for reports of an intoxicated subject dancing around street light poles and harassing others. After releasing the subject to go back to his residence, police received another call on the subject. Once the...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For July 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 16th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Boulevard in Sedalia for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tracy Myles, 27, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Myles was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. There was no bond information in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Motorcycle Crash Kills Centralia Man, Injures Woman

A motorcycle crash killed one man and injured a woman Saturday in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old William E. Nichols of Centralia, was on Route B, 68 feet north of Osage Bend Road (south of Jeff City) around 2 p.m., when the driver was navigating a curve at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway on the left side, struck a ditch, and became airborne, Nichols and his rider, 51-year-old Melinda J. Swanson, also of Centralia, were ejected from the bike and struck a fence line.
CENTRALIA, MO
Sunrise Beach Woman Injured After Waverunners Collide

A Sunrise Beach woman was injured when two Waverunners collided in the water Monday at Linn Creek Cove. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Yamaha Waverunners were jumping waves when they collided around 5:30 p.m. at Lake of the Ozarks and injured 20-year-old Emme G. Thompson of Sunrise Beach.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Peace Disturbance at Dollar General

Sedalia Police responded to the Dollar General Store, 713 East Broadway Boulevard Thursday evening for a report of a disturbance in progress. When Officers arrived, a female suspect was causing a disturbance, and was refusing to leave. After attempting to talk with the suspect and management of the Dollar General...
Bolivar Man Drowns in Pomme De Terre Lake

A Bolivar man drowned Friday afternoon in Polk County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Steven R. Cutbirth of Bolivar, was swimming in Pomme de Terre Lake at Point 12 in the main channel when he began struggling and later recovered from the water unconscious. Cutbirth was pronounced...
BOLIVAR, MO
Sedalia Man Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla of Sedalia, was the driver of an eastbound 2008 Saturn Aura on US 50, west of County Road NW 250 around 6 p.m., when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
Edwards Man Injured When Truck Strikes Utility Pole

An Edwards man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2015 Ford F-150, driven by 79-year-old Gary L. Brown of Edwards, was on Highway 7, south of Turkey Creek around 6:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole.
EDWARDS, MO
Public Safety
Spring Fork Lake Remains Closed Until At Least July 25

The City of Sedalia announced that Spring Fork Lake will remain closed until at least July 25. An evaluation of the lake was made on Friday and Monday, and the continued presence of an algae bloom is preventing the City from opening the lake to the public. The lake will remain closed until the algae bloom has dissipated, in the best interest of public health.
SEDALIA, MO
Watch: Dude Buys Two Bedroom House in Sedalia For $1K

I don't know about you guys, but it seems like all I hear about when it comes to real estate is how hard it is to buy it. I'm a homeowner, but I got lucky. I bought my childhood home from my Dad and he cut me a sweet deal because he's a sweetheart. And he still lives there, so. I won't say how much I paid for it, that's weird. Or what my house is worth now, but... it's a lot more than what it was when I bought it.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Park Board Adds New Member

The Sedalia Park Board conducted its July meeting Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, and welcomed one new member. Sydni Herrick has agreed to serve three years on the board and July 14 was her first meeting. “I'm really excited. My dad (Kyle Herrick) has been a part of the...
SEDALIA, MO
Two Nights Of Unscripted Laughter Await You In Jefferson City. Who’s Going?

Perhaps some of you are familiar with the CW show (previously on ABC) Whose Line Is It Anyway. This is a comedy show where the actors are given scenes or situations and have to make up a scene on the spot. There are no scripts. Some of the actors include Emmy winner Wayne Brady, Ryan Styles, and Colin Mochrie. This popular show originated in England, and Drew Carey brought it to the US where it ran from 1998-2007. It was then revived by the CW and has been hosted by Aisha Tyler since 2013.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Documentary Playing Now: The Final Day of The Wheel Inn

I'm sure everybody who is a native Sedalian (or well, everybody who was born, say, before 1995) remembers the Wheel Inn Drive In.If you don't know, it was on the corner of Broadway and Limit, and sold some good old fashioned diner food. The place was famous. I seem to recall there were a lot of photos of all sorts of interesting celebrities who had been there.
SEDALIA, MO
