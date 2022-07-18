ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Vaida Gansberger

By BenitoLink Staff
benitolink.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaida Gansberger passed away on July 15, 2022 in Hollister at the age of 94. She was born on March 10, 1928, in San...

benitolink.com

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

Safe Exchange Zone now active in Hollister

Hollister Police Department has activated a Safe Exchange Zone in the front parking lot of police headquarters at 395 Apollo Way. The zone has audio and video recording and provides a place for people to safely meet. It can be used by parents to exchange children under custody orders. It can also be used to exchange property sold or purchased online to ensure a smooth transaction.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Players prepare to compete in Hollister’s first disc golf tournament

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Vista Park Hill is the tallest peak of Hollister with 180-degree views from city lights to mountain ranges. Nine disc golf holes are scattered on the hill to enjoy, providing different vantage points from which to take in the views. On July 23, disc golf players will compete in the park’s first disc golf tournament from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. as part of Hollister’s 150th birthday celebration.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Bolado Park hosts 48th Gymkhana Association State Finals

Charlee Jones and her horse, Gilly, round the third barrel in the Barrel Racing event July 27, 2022. Photo by Jenna Fields. The rodeo arena and track at Bolado Park came to life this week as adults and children alike competed in various events on horseback in the California Gymkhana Association’s State Finals. Held from July 15-22, this year’s event would have marked the association’s 50th State Champion Finals if it weren’t for the two-year gap necessitated by COVID restrictions. Bolado Park has been the venue for the last 32 State Finals events, a tradition the park hopes to continue.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Cal Fire responding to fire in Aromas

Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire on Anzar Road in Aromas. Originally firefighters responded to two separate fires in the area but the north fire progress was quickly stopped. As of 1:30 p.m. July 22, the second fire has burned about 101 acres and is 50% contained according...
AROMAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
San Jose, CA
Obituaries
Hollister, CA
Obituaries
Local
California Obituaries
City
Hollister, CA
benitolink.com

Internet provider to host event in San Juan Bautista

Garlic.Com is hosting a free ice cream social July 21 at Vertigo Coffee Roasters in San Juan Bautista from 6-8:30 p.m. According to a news release, the free event will include free coffee and ice cream sundaes, music, games, trivia and prizes. The release said Garlic.com, whose parent company South...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County DA: Board of Education did not violate Brown Act

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. An investigation into the San Benito County Board of Education’s alleged violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act concluded that there was “insufficient evidence” to prove a violation had occurred, according to a written statement from District Attorney Candice Hooper on April 20.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Older adults still at highest risk for COVID

Anna Lujan holds pictures of herself and her father, Epimenio Morales, at the county's 2021 tribute to people who died of COVID-19. Photo by Noe Magaña. San Benito County epidemiologist Mallory Schmidt this month said 74.1% of eligible adults age 65 and up have received at least one booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in San Benito County, and 39.5% of them have received two booster shots.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

SJB’s wastewater project receives $3 million from state

San Juan Bautista announced that its wastewater project was granted $3 million in the state’s budget for fiscal year 2022/23. The city said the project was sponsored by Senator Caballero and Assemblymember Rivas. The project consists of installing a six-mile force main to the Hollister Treatment Plant, which is...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy