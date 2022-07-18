Vaida Gansberger

Charlee Jones and her horse, Gilly, round the third barrel in the Barrel Racing event July 27, 2022. Photo by Jenna Fields. The rodeo arena and track at Bolado Park came to life this week as adults and children alike competed in various events on horseback in the California Gymkhana Association’s State Finals. Held from July 15-22, this year’s event would have marked the association’s 50th State Champion Finals if it weren’t for the two-year gap necessitated by COVID restrictions. Bolado Park has been the venue for the last 32 State Finals events, a tradition the park hopes to continue.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO