Philadelphia hits 300 homicides for the year so far; 18-year-old shot and killed

By 6abc Digital Staff
 1 day ago

Philadelphia police report a teenager is the city's 300th homicide victim of the year.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Lameer Boyd of the unit block of South 51st Street.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the ongoing violence during Tuesday's biweekly city violence hearing.

"This past week has been especially difficult with so many senseless shootings. Every active gun violence is an unspeakable tragedy. The fact that our city has lost 300 souls to date this year is devastating," he said.

The only possible silver lining is that, year to date, homicides are actually down 1%. Still, when you consider that shootings are up 5% over this time last year, the murder rate could just as easily be exceeding last year, which ended with the highest annual homicide rate in decades.

Kenney says the solution to this problem remains elusive.

"We spent these past few years confronting a rising epidemic," he says, "and doing everything in our power not only to stop it but continue to better understand why the violence continues."

There were 315 homicides in 2017. The number rose to 562 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of people Action News spoke with Tuesday said quite simply, they do not feel safe on the streets of Philadelphia.

Sherrie Quinn of North Philadelphia said, "I am nervous every day. I'm scared every day. I hate to watch the news because every time you watch the news it's just sad and depressing, but you've got to know what's going on in the world."

"I'm scared to walk out my door but I have to walk out either way, so that's a chance I have to take every day," added Darlene Bivins of West Oak Lane.

On Tuesday night, the community gathered in Kensington for a prayer walk.

Wilfredo Pedraza was there holding a sign for his brother Emmanuel Pedraza, who was killed two days before Christmas last year. He was shot during a robbery on East Tioga Street.

"Even though they kill my little brother, I forgive them. I forgive them," said Wilfredo Pedraza.

Fred G. Sanford
2d ago

Well this is what happens when you keep releasing and not charging violent criminals. Some of the blame goes to all these reformers out there. Their policies are failing and they refuse to admit it. Larry krasner is the biggest failure of them all. He just don’t understand or care. Some people are just evil and need to be locked away.

KeystoneStateWarrior
2d ago

Why do we rarely hear about ANY arrests made after a homicide? (And not in just Philadelphia, but throughout our country). They found those two perps who shot up South St. last month in another state but the police can never seem to make an apprehension when these "misguided youth" are right under their noses. These are teens and young adults doing this who unfortunately have no value for life and are only trying to prove how tough they are, they are not criminal masterminds by any stretch of the imagination. Get them off the streets!

John Binczewski
2d ago

we're all going to die someday and it's a shame we're killing each other but nobody seems to care there's no law in this city the cops you don't have to have driver's license car registration or license plate registration people go through stop signs red lights there's no lawn order in this town powers that be don't care and the people who live there don't want you to care they like it like this

