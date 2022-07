Mi-Ling Li, assistant professor in the University of Delaware's School of Marine Science and Policy, will give the next Ocean Currents Lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. The lecture is titled "Pollution in the Ocean" and those interested can attend in-person at the Cannon Lab on the Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes or on-line. Ocean Currents is the annual summer lecture series of the University of Delaware College of Earth, Ocean and Environment and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program.

