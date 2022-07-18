VRN mural 7.JPG

MANCHESTER — After serving a three-month prison sentence under a plea deal on drug related charges, JonCarlo Cortese has taken the life lessons from his past and turned it into a two-pronged business — a cannabis business in Maine and a hip-hop career based in Connecticut. Better known...
WINDSOR LOCKS — Downes Construction Co. has been chosen as the construction manager for the new senior center and police station, both to be built on Spring Street. The company was unanimously chosen by the Building Committee and First Selectman Harrington after reviewing all of the proposals and doing multiple interviews. The Board of Selectmen gave Harrington the go-ahead to hire the firm on Tuesday.
WEST HARTFORD — The Capital Classics Theatre Company presents “Much Ado About Nothing” as its 2022 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival production, running through Sunday, July 31, on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave. “Much Ado About Nothing” is a play of wits...
WINDHAM — Manchester U-12 Little League All-Star Ben Stokes stepped to the plate in the fifth inning Friday looking to turn things around. The third basemen had struck out in his first two at-bats of the evening.
State police arrested two people Tuesday on weapons and drug charges who are also suspected of being part of a retail theft ring that targeted businesses in Enfield, Glastonbury, and Vernon. Police in those towns, along with police in Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, all have active warrants for the...
EAST HARTFORD — The Redevelopment Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan for the Silver Lane corridor, a step towards achieving the town’s vision for the area. The Silver Lane Redevelopment Area stretches from Mercer Avenue to Forbes Street, and focuses on development of parcels such as Silver Lane Plaza, Charter Oak Mall, and Futtner Farms.
SOUTH WINDSOR — A South Windsor man who pleaded guilty to an elaborate scheme to defraud nearly $680,000 from his grandparents was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny sentenced Douglas T. Senerth, 33, to 18 months in prison, followed by three...
Ancient Rome's foremost historian, Tacitus, who often sat at the center of the empire's government, observed, "The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws." Today he might add that the nation with ever-more laws is probably becoming not just more corrupt but more dishonest and stupid as well.
SUFFIELD — The Board of Selectmen gave its approval Wednesday to a plan to purchase 27.5 acres of open space between East Street North and North Main Street. By a vote of 3 to 1, the selectmen approved spending $210,000 to purchase the land from the state Department of Transportation.
MANCHESTER — After 10 years of service, Bui Vietnamese Cuisine, located at 964 Main St. is closing. Though the owners declined to comment on the closure of the restaurant, which also offered its own jarred chili paste for sale, an announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page on March 26.
Brandon Damboragian drove in the go-ahead run with a ground out in the sixth inning and Somers went on to take a 9-4 win over Willimantic Wednesday in the U-14 Junior League Section 2 baseball tournament in Windsor Locks. Somers will play in the section final Friday against either Willimantic...
ENFIELD — The town has several cooling shelters that are available at the following locations:. Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm Street, is open until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday;. Enfield Public Library, 104 Middle Road and the Pearl Street Library at 159 Pearl...
PUTNAM — Dom Caputa has a little superstition as the national anthem is played prior to South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star games. The leadoff hitter draws a 6 in the dirt with his foot in recognition of his uniform number and his position — shortstop. “It’s for...
COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Council unanimously approved a plan Monday to promote a police sergeant to the new position of captain, who will serve as second-in-command to Chief Eric Peterson. Town Manager John Elsesser said this will not be a new position, but a promotion and replacement of...
VERNON — A fire on Friday afternoon damaged one single-family residence, but caused no injuries, fire officials said. The fire occurred on Friday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. at 4 Green Road, Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra said.
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday on a proposal to allow electric car dealerships in the Buckland Road Gateway Zone. The hearing will be at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
VERNON — The town has named both a new town planner and a new building official, both of whom have worked in Vernon before. Ashley Stephens will serve as town planner beginning on Aug. 1, and Steve Prattson will serve as building official beginning on Aug. 8. The Town Council unanimously approved both during their meeting on Tuesday.
EAST WINDSOR — Town residents unanimously voted for First Selectman Jason Bowsza to submit a Community Investment Fund application on behalf of the town for the community center project. The project is expected to cost $5 million, with $1.2 million already set aside in a capitol nonrecurring fund. If...
A Windsor woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Tuesday to defrauding her employer and a lender used by the company that resulted in a loss of more than $700,000. Margaret Boisture, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, for which...
COVENTRY — The Coventry Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on its affordable housing plan at 7 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall Annex and on Zoom. “After listening to the initial presentation for our housing affordability study, I understood the broad need in our community,” Town Council Chairwoman Lisa Thomas said. “This is something that affects all age groups.”
