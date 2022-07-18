VRN mural 7.JPG

WINDSOR LOCKS — Downes Construction Co. has been chosen as the construction manager for the new senior center and police station, both to be built on Spring Street. The company was unanimously chosen by the Building Committee and First Selectman Harrington after reviewing all of the proposals and doing multiple interviews. The Board of Selectmen gave Harrington the go-ahead to hire the firm on Tuesday.

