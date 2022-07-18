ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

VRN mural 7.JPG

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer. He...

www.journalinquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Rapper found his calling through hard knocks

MANCHESTER — After serving a three-month prison sentence under a plea deal on drug related charges, JonCarlo Cortese has taken the life lessons from his past and turned it into a two-pronged business — a cannabis business in Maine and a hip-hop career based in Connecticut. Better known...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks picks construction manager for 2 projects

WINDSOR LOCKS — Downes Construction Co. has been chosen as the construction manager for the new senior center and police station, both to be built on Spring Street. The company was unanimously chosen by the Building Committee and First Selectman Harrington after reviewing all of the proposals and doing multiple interviews. The Board of Selectmen gave Harrington the go-ahead to hire the firm on Tuesday.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester U-12 marches on to state final four

WINDHAM — Manchester U-12 Little League All-Star Ben Stokes stepped to the plate in the fifth inning Friday looking to turn things around. The third basemen had struck out in his first two at-bats of the evening.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police arrest suspects in retail theft ring

State police arrested two people Tuesday on weapons and drug charges who are also suspected of being part of a retail theft ring that targeted businesses in Enfield, Glastonbury, and Vernon. Police in those towns, along with police in Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, all have active warrants for the...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man who swindled grandparents sentenced

SOUTH WINDSOR — A South Windsor man who pleaded guilty to an elaborate scheme to defraud nearly $680,000 from his grandparents was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny sentenced Douglas T. Senerth, 33, to 18 months in prison, followed by three...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Why is society falling apart? And court is right about guns

Ancient Rome's foremost historian, Tacitus, who often sat at the center of the empire's government, observed, "The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws." Today he might add that the nation with ever-more laws is probably becoming not just more corrupt but more dishonest and stupid as well.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Suffield selectmen OK plan to buy open space

SUFFIELD — The Board of Selectmen gave its approval Wednesday to a plan to purchase 27.5 acres of open space between East Street North and North Main Street. By a vote of 3 to 1, the selectmen approved spending $210,000 to purchase the land from the state Department of Transportation.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

A pair of Manchester restaurants set to close

MANCHESTER — After 10 years of service, Bui Vietnamese Cuisine, located at 964 Main St. is closing. Though the owners declined to comment on the closure of the restaurant, which also offered its own jarred chili paste for sale, an announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page on March 26.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers advanes to Junior League baseball section final

Brandon Damboragian drove in the go-ahead run with a ground out in the sixth inning and Somers went on to take a 9-4 win over Willimantic Wednesday in the U-14 Junior League Section 2 baseball tournament in Windsor Locks. Somers will play in the section final Friday against either Willimantic...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield cooling shelters open through heat wave

ENFIELD — The town has several cooling shelters that are available at the following locations:. Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm Street, is open until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday;. Enfield Public Library, 104 Middle Road and the Pearl Street Library at 159 Pearl...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor U-10 storms right back to final four

PUTNAM — Dom Caputa has a little superstition as the national anthem is played prior to South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star games. The leadoff hitter draws a 6 in the dirt with his foot in recognition of his uniform number and his position — shortstop. “It’s for...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry council OKs plan for police captain

COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Council unanimously approved a plan Monday to promote a police sergeant to the new position of captain, who will serve as second-in-command to Chief Eric Peterson. Town Manager John Elsesser said this will not be a new position, but a promotion and replacement of...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire in Vernon damages residence

VERNON — A fire on Friday afternoon damaged one single-family residence, but caused no injuries, fire officials said. The fire occurred on Friday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. at 4 Green Road, Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra said.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Public hearing on EV dealerships is Tuesday

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday on a proposal to allow electric car dealerships in the Buckland Road Gateway Zone. The hearing will be at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon names new town planner, building official

VERNON — The town has named both a new town planner and a new building official, both of whom have worked in Vernon before. Ashley Stephens will serve as town planner beginning on Aug. 1, and Steve Prattson will serve as building official beginning on Aug. 8. The Town Council unanimously approved both during their meeting on Tuesday.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor woman pleads guilty to defrauding employer

A Windsor woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Tuesday to defrauding her employer and a lender used by the company that resulted in a loss of more than $700,000. Margaret Boisture, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, for which...
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry PZC hearing set on affordable housing

COVENTRY — The Coventry Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on its affordable housing plan at 7 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall Annex and on Zoom. “After listening to the initial presentation for our housing affordability study, I understood the broad need in our community,” Town Council Chairwoman Lisa Thomas said. “This is something that affects all age groups.”
COVENTRY, CT

