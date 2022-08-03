ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Voices: Keep your gardens brown – why I would ban hosepipes all year round

By Donnachadh McCarthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZctUs_0gkgmiut00

Over the past few days, a number of water companies across Britain have asked people to be efficient with their water usage or warned that a hosepipe ban may be necessary. I have never understood why the right-wing media freaks out at the idea we might have a hosepipe ban. Personally, I would ban them all year round.

An average hosepipe churns out about 1,000 litres of water an hour. If it is left watering the grass for 12 hours, it would get through 12,000 litres. As the average Briton uses about 140 litres per day of mains water at home, this is nearly three months of water consumption.

There are three main reasons why we should treat water far more respectfully and only use what we actually need.

First of all, when there is a drought, it is responsible citizenship to ensure we all do our bit to ensure supplies do not run out or get dangerously low.

Second, much of our water is extracted from rivers, lakes and underground aquifers. If we over-extract it for our use, the wildlife that depends on this water will be left for dead. Our green lawns can kill wildlife from thirst.

Third, water consumption is behind 6 per cent of the UK’s total carbon emissions, with 90 per cent of that coming from heating up water, and the rest for treatment and pumping it to and from our homes.

All that said, I have also never understood why water companies only focus on demanding we cut back on domestic water consumption. This is because home water usage is only about 5 per cent of our individual daily water consumption.

When you include the water we use to produce our food, energy and the products we buy, this adds up to between 2,000 to 5,000 litres. The majority of this is used to grow and process our food . Nuclear and power stations also consume large amounts of water, whereas wind and solar use almost none, other than in their manufacture.

But it is meat production that is the key villain yet again.

It is estimated that the water needed for a vegan lifestyle is about 2,000 litres a day but for a meat eater it is as much as 5,000!

Thus, the most effective way to reduce your water consumption is to switch to plant-based foods.

It can take as much as 100,000 litres to produce one kg of grain-fed beef . Other estimated water footprints include : one litre of orange juice – 1,200 litres; one litre of milk – 628 litres of water.

More than 62 per cent of our water footprint is used in producing our imported food and goods. For example, our orange juice mainly comes from Spain, Morocco, Israel or California. All of these are highly water-stressed places.

Here are other key ways to reduce your water consumption. Reduce the number of new goods you buy. Never water your lawn; let it go brown. It will always recover once it gets drenched with rain. Never leave your taps running, whether it is for washing dishes, vegetables, your teeth or your car. Get an aerating shower head, which mixes a bubble of air within each bubble of water and so reduces consumption of expensively heated water by about 30 per cent.

I have gone further and installed a composting toilet, which gets rid of all water needed for the loo, and I also have a rain-water tap in the bathroom, filled from a rain-harvester on the roof, which I use for personal washing, household cleaning and washing vegetables etc.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Parts of the south of England get less rainfall per person than the desert country of Syria, due to our high population density and lowish rainfall.

I should add that 20 per cent of mains water is lost from pipes. Smart water meters would enable water companies to detect leaks at our homes themselves.

As the climate crisis increases the intensity of heatwaves and droughts, we need to be water-wiser and also store more water in winter.

But the most important message this week’s extreme weather brings in stark red letters is that we have run out of time: only deep, radical, urgent cuts in our profligate carbon emissions can protect our kids from a hellish future.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: Hospitality sector struggling with rising bills

Hospitality venue owners fear rising utility costs could lead to them to having to close. Pubs, restaurants and entertainment spots across the West Country say they are struggling with soaring energy and produce costs, and staff wages. Catarina Rinaldi, owner of Weston-super-Mare restaurant Tarantella, said her electric bill is set...
INDUSTRY
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Guardian

I sold the rights to my Groove Armada songs to buy a farm – now I hope to revolutionise food production

On the way back from a gig 15 years ago, I read an article on the environmental consequences of food production. It made for sobering reading, and ended by saying: “If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.” I was inspired to transform our garden in France into a vegetable patch in a quest for self-sufficiency. This quickly escalated, and I ended up selling the rights to my songs with Groove Armada to buy a farm nearby. After 12 years in the agricultural school of hard knocks, what we learned there is now being applied on a National Trust farm near Swindon for which we were awarded the tenancy last year.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Amazon Warehouse Workers Walk Out Over Pay, UK Union Says

LONDON (Reuters) -Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said, the latest sign of labour force discontent as the rising cost-of-living sparks strikes across sectors. Amazon, which dominates the online retail marketplace, has faced...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Water Meters#Water Footprint#Plant Based Foods#Water Companies
The Independent

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. He has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Energy companies are bleeding British families dry. Here’s how to fix it

Britain’s households have been reduced to cash machines for the shareholders of energy giants. For any future historian seeking to understand just how broken was the British economic model of the 2020s, the dichotomy of these two statistics requires no further explanation: £6.9bn of profits for BP – the second highest ever – while the average household energy bill is expected to reach more than £3,600 a year by winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Syria
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Daily Mail

The bosses giving workers a cost-of-living boost: Rigging firm giving staff a 12% pay rise and house-builder Taylor Wimpey handing up to £1,000 to each employee are among firms going over and above to help with soaring bills

Bosses have been announcing pay rises for workers as the cost-of-living crisis hits people across the country. Among those helping employees with soaring bills are Steve Smith who has given his workforce at Teesside Rigging & Lifting a 12 per cent pay rise and Home From Home which has given all 500 of its staff a 10.5 per cent one, while housebuilder Taylor Wimpey and PR Agency Stone Junction will both be paying staff up to £1,000.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
Entrepreneur

'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills

Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy