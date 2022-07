Before I started connecting with other patients, I felt like I always had to be strong. I forced positivity to make other people in my life feel more comfortable. I felt like I could never complain about my situation, that I could never let anything bother me. This was not helpful for anyone – it prevented me from processing the huge life changes I was going through and also downplayed my true experience for my loved ones. How could they support me if I wasn’t being honest about what lupus was really like?

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO