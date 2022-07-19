ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Child Alert — Noelle Applegate is Missing and Believed to be at Risk

(Salem) – Noelle Applegate, age 4, went missing with her mother Shawnna McAvoy from Portland on July 15. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Noelle may be at risk and is searching for her to assess her safety. ODHS asks the public...

KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents

Two young girls, ages 7 weeks and 13 months, have disappeared from Bend with their father and mother and may be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said Thursday, asking the public for help as they search for the children to assess their safety. The post Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kykn.com

Salem Detectives Investigate Shooting Death

Salem, Ore. — Today, July 21, 2022 at approximately 6:45 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the report of a welfare check in the 3300 block of Portland RD NE. Officers discovered a deceased woman slumped over inside a vehicle. Detectives from the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit were called to the scene to assume the investigation.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Missing woman found dead in Clackamas; investigation underway

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
CLACKAMAS, OR
kptv.com

Two teens killed after truck crashes into tree near Sandy

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning near Sandy, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with Clackamas Fire crews, responded to a crash in the 41800 block of Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive. Deputies arrived to...
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR

