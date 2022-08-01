How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online: stream season 8 from anywhere in the world – winning couple will be crowned in tonight's live final

Over the past eight weeks, 36 erotically charged lovefools have been expertly manipulated for our viewing pleasure. After tears, tantrums, scandal and a whole lot of heavy petting, what we've been left with is two pretty solid-looking couples... plus whatever Indiyah and Dami, and Gemma and Luca are calling themselves. The island part of the Love Island journey ends here, and whether you're ready for it to be over or not, keep reading to find out how to watch Love Island: The Live Final 2022 online from anywhere.

Ekin-Su and Davide were runaway favourites for the £50,000 prize and a permanent fixture in the Love Island Hall of Fame well before the in-laws came to town, and after being warmly accepted into each other's families, it's hard to picture any other alternative, although the budding bromance between Andrew and Tasha's dad, Tarek, was heart-melting too.

We were all disappointed to see Michael Owen swerve villa duties - how could you!? - and to make matters worse for Luca, Gemma's mum Louise doesn't seem convinced by the pairing. But the fishmonger got off lightly compared to Dami, who got an earful from Indiyah's mum, who then went on to call him Deji. Of course, the Dubliner wasn't the only one to have a little illicit fun during Casa Amor week, and it remains to be seen what he makes of the double-standards he's been mercilessly subjected to.

Airing on ITV2, viewers in the UK can live stream Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub. All the details on dates and times are below. Not going to be in the country? You can use a VPN from abroad to watch Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub for free as if you were at home.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online in the UK

ITV2

The villa may be new, but free-to-air channel ITV2 is still Love Island's true home. Episodes air at 9pm BST every single night until Monday, August 1, with the Saturday night episodes dedicated to unseen bits.

You can also live stream new episodes and catch up on anything you've missed via ITV's streaming service, ITV Hub , which is also free to use.

ITV Hub can be finicky, but you can access it on a wide range of devices, from smartphones, tablets and computers, to select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and media streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Roku.

Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITV Hub content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you buy.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when Love Island 2022 airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access ITV Hub from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy. View Deal

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% . Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in Australia

9Now

Fans based in Australia can stream new episodes of Love Island UK season 8 on 9Now , which is completely free to use. Episodes will be just a couple of days behind the UK.

To tune in, all you need to do is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code.

If you're away from Oz but want to catch that hanky-panky, you'll need to get yourself a VPN .

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in the US

Hulu

Fans based in the US can watch Love Island UK season 8 on Hulu.

You can subscribe to Hulu from $6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, get Hulu all under one payment with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of the great-value Disney Plus bundle . It costs just $13.99 per month (or $19.99 without ads).

Alongside Hulu Originals like Woke and The Dropout, you'll also be able to stream the Marvel and Star Wars canon in full, as well as live sports action from UFC to soccer and PGA Tour golf.

Love Island UK 2022 season 8 contestants

*Amber Beckford, 24, nanny from London

Luca Bish, 23, fishmonger from Brighton

*Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham

Tasha Ghouri, 23, model from Thirsk

Dami Hope, 26, senior microbiologist from Dublin

Andrew Le Page, 26, real estate agent from Guernsey

*Liam Llewellyn, 22, student from Newport

Gemma Owen, 19, dressage rider from Chester

Indiyah Polack, 22, waitress from London

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, business owner from Manchester

*Paige Thorne, 24, paramedic from Swansea

*Afia Tonkmor, 25, lounge host from London

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, actress from Essex

*Jacques O'Neill, 23, rugby league player from Cumbria

*Jay Younger, 28, investment analyst from Edinburgh

*Remi Lambert, 22, model from Manchester

*Danica Taylor, 21, dancer from Leicester

*Antigoni Buxton, 26, singer-songwriter from London

*Charlie Radnedge, 28, property developer from London

*Summer Botwe, 22, events planner from Hertfordshire

*Deji Adeniyi, 25, accounts manager from Bedford

*Jazmine Nichol, 21, nightclub manager from Newcastle

*Josh Samuel Le Grove, 22, model from Essex

*Coco Lodge, 27, and graphic designer and ring girl from Surrey

*Jack Keating, 23, social media marketer from Dublin

*Chyna Mills, 23, youth support worker from Leeds

*George Tasker, 23, labourer from the Cotswolds

*Mollie Salmon, 23, makeup artist from Southampton

*Samuel Agbiji, 22, model from Manchester

*Cheyanne Kerr, 23, cabin crew member from Barnsley

*Billy Brown, 23, roofer from Surrey

*Adam Collard, 26, personal trainer from Newcastle

*Lacey, 25, dancer from Swindon

*Jamie, 27, footballer from Preston

*Reece, 23, model from Coventry

*Nathalia, 23, social media influencer from London

( * = contestants have left the show )

Love Island current couples

Tasha and Andrew

Indiyah and Dami

Gemma and Luca

Ekin-Su and Davide

