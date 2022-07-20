ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory extended into Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday for heat indices of 90 to 100 degrees.

WHAT'S NEW: We are forecasting highs near 90 into the weekend. This could be a 5 day heat wave and the last time we saw that was in 2016.

WHAT'S NEXT: Hot and mainly dry through the weekend. Tracking the slight chance of a stray storm late Thursday and then again late Sunday. The best chance for rain ahead will be Monday and that will help to put an end to the heat wave.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says heat and humidity will be on the rise with feel-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows near 73 with southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Sunrise: 5:38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 8:19.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 90. Slight chance for a stray shower or storm by Thursday evening. Lows near 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 90. Lows near 73.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs near 91. Lows near 73.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower or storm by Sunday night. Highs near 88. Lows near 73.

